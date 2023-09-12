Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In addition to his ever-growing business portfolio, Elon Musk has continued to grow his family, as it was most recently revealed that the he had a third child with his former partner, Grimes.

Walter Isaac confirmed the couple had a third child in his biography Elon Musk, which is due to be released next week, according to a review in The New York Times. The child, named Techno Mechanius, goes by Tau and is the Tesla CEO’s 10th child with three women. The boy’s age has not been disclosed.

In July 2022, it was reported that Musk welcomed two children with Musk-led Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis. Court documents obtained by Insider revealed Musk and Zillis’ children were born in November 2021 – weeks before Musk and Grimes welcomed their second-born.

Two years before their breakup last year, after dating on-and-off from 2018 to 2022, Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii, or X, who is now three-years-old. In March, they announced the birth of a girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed Y.

According to a Vanity Fair profile of Grimes – whose real name Clare Boucher – published in March 2022, the singer and Musk’s daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born in December 2021.

She also described her relationship with Musk as “very fluid”, adding that they planned to have more children, in the cover story.

However, when the article was published, Grimes tweeted she and Musk had “broken up again” since the interview, but that the tech mogul continues to be “my best friend and the love of my life”.

Grimes and Musk were first linked together after the billionaire’s break-up with Amber Heard in February 2018. They made their first public appearance at the Met Gala in May that year. Since then, the couple have broken up a handful of times – including in September 2021 when Musk told Page Six they were “semi-separated”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Musk has been married twice before. He met his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, while the pair were studying at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Musk and Wilson tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed their first child Nevada Alexander Musk two years later.

Tragically, their first-born died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old.

Wilson and Musk went on to have a set of twins in 2004 and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk, in 2006.

In an op-ed for Marie Claire, published in 2010, Wilson said she felt like “a starter wife” during her marriage to Musk. She wrote Musk “was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking”.

They eventually divorced each other eight years after their wedding.

(Getty Images)

In June this year, it was reported that Musk and Wilson’s teenage daughter had been granted the name and gender change that she requested.

The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a trans woman and, in an April court filing with the Los Angeles County Superior court, she requested to have her name reflect her new gender identity and sever all ties with Musk.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the paperwork filed in Santa Monica read.

At the time, Wilson said she was “proud” of her daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson for taking the decision to cut ties with Musk.

In 2010, Musk married to Talulah Riley, the British actor and author who appeared in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. Riley played the role of the Bennet family’s middle child Mary.

Riley, whose new dystopian novel The Quickening is out now, was incidentally married to Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016.

In an interview with The Independent, Riley said of the pair’s decision to remarry: “Obviously I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time.”

The former couple have no children together.

As for whether Musk plans to have additional children, the 51 year old The Financial Times in October that he doesn’t have any “other babies looming,” but that he would be open to having more children.

“I’m pretty sure there are no other babies looming,” he said, before admitting that his peers have told him to have 500 children, which he thinks would be a “bit weird”.