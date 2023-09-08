Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grimes has reportedly pleaded with Elon Musk to let her see their three-year-old son, X, in a since-deleted tweet.

The 35-year-old musician - whose real name is Claire Boucher - responded to a tweet shared by Walter Issacson, accusing Musk of breaking up her family. Issacson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on 6 September to post the first images released of Musk with Shivon Zilis - the Neuralink executive with whom he welcomed twins in November 2021- and their two children.

In a message that has since been deleted, Grimes indicated that Zilis had her blocked on the app. Screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail revealed the Canadian artist’s message. “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer,” she reportedly wrote.

Grimes continued: “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Musk and Grimes began their romance in April of 2018, debuting their relationship one month later on the Met Gala red carpet. The couple had an on-again, off-again romance over the next two years. However, fans assumed the pair were back together when Grimes announced she was pregnant with their first child together. They welcomed their first son, named X AE A-XII, in May 2020.

Musk previously admitted to Page Six in September 2021 that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”. However, it was revealed soon after that they were having their second child - daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y - via surrogate. While expecting his second child with Grimes, Musk secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just a few weeks before Y was born in December that year.

In July 2022, the 52-year-old billionaire subtly put forth an alleged explanation for having nine kids. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” he wrote.

Musk shares his five other children with his former spouse, Justine Wilson. He married the Canadian author in 2000. Two years later, she gave birth to their first baby, named Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10 months old due to sudden infant death syndrome. In 2004, the duo underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and welcomed their twins, Griffin and Vivian. They also welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, two years before Musk and Wilson got divorced.

Earlier this month, Grimes spoke highly of her children’s father during an interview with Wired. She credited Musk with teaching her more about technology and expressed an appreciation for his business methods. When describing their relationship, she confessed it was “the best internship ever.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I learned from him, like, the best internship ever. People don’t like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen,” she proclaimed. “That’s a masterclass in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality.”

“He’s challenged me a lot,” Grimes continued. “I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I’m now way tougher and smarter than I used to be.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Grimes for comment.