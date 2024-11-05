Elon Musk slams Jennifer Lopez for ‘not warning’ people about ex Diddy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk bashed Jennifer Lopez for “not warning” anyone about Sean “Diddy” Combs after she dated the rapper who has now been arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The CEO of Tesla joined Joe Rogan on his podcast for the election day eve episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday (November 4). Before their conversation, Rogan and Musk individually endorsed Republican candidate and former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Rogan and Musk spoke for nearly three hours on the podcast hours before polls opened on Tuesday, discussing Operation Warp Speed, Peanut the Squirrel, and Jennifer Lopez.

The 57-year-old UFC commentator prompted a conversation about Lopez while discussing the number of A-listers who attended Diddy’s infamous Los Angeles “freak” parties.

“It’s crazy how many people are in the Diddy party list that are supporting [Democratic nominee] Kamala [Harris],” Rogan claimed.

“It’s like J-Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against Trump,” Musk replied. “How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her.”

Musk went on to add: “People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Last week, Combs was hit with two new lawsuits accusing the rapper of drugging and sexually assaulting two men who were underage at the time, one just 10 years old.

In a statement vehemently denying the claims sent to The Independent, attorneys for Combs said: “The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.

“Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”

The Independent has contacted Lopez’s representatives for comment. Lopez has yet to comment publicly on Combs’s arrest.

Lopez and Combs were romantically linked from 1999 to 2001. Recently, the singer’s first husband, actor Ojani Noa, spoke out against the rap producer, blaming him in part for his split from Lopez.

During an episode of Spanish-language talk show Despierta América, Noa confessed he believed “part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault.” Near the end of Noa and Lopez’s marriage, the vocalist was working with Combs on her album, On the 6, while Noa was in Los Angeles working at Madre’s, Lopez’s restaurant.

Noa noted how this separation wasn’t good for their relationship. “There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said.

Lopez spoke at Harris’s campaign rally in Las Vegas on October 31 after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” at Trump’s New York City rally. The “On The Floor” singer candidly discussed her experience as a Latin American woman in the US. Elsewhere in her speech, Lopez called Trump “the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had.”