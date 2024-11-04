Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be served “breakfast cake” on his birthday in federal jail after being arrested and charged with racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking.

The former music producer is celebrating his 55th birthday today (November 4) behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. There, he’ll be offered the same limited menu served to all inmates on Mondays, including “breakfast cake.”

According to the menu outlined by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs can choose from the usual morning spread starting at 6am. The detention center will typically serve oatmeal, “oven brown potatoes,” various fruits, biscuits, and whole wheat bread with jelly. Additionally, Combs may opt for a piece of “breakfast cake,” a staple offering that has nothing to do with birthdays.

Because Combs’s birthday is on a Monday, he won’t be able to wash down his breakfast with coffee, which is only available on the weekends. He’ll also miss out on special menu items like pancakes and french toast, which are served on Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, Combs may be able to get a sweet treat like Nutella, hot chocolate, or Snickers if he has sufficient funds in his commissary account. Otherwise, dessert won’t be served with lunch or dinner.

Monday lunches can be eaten as early as 11am. Usually, chicken tacos, Southwest chicken wraps, three-bean chili, or cheese pizza are available with rice, salad, green beans, salsa, or cole slaw on the side. Then, after 4pm, inmates can head to dinner for chicken or tofu fried rice, or turkey roast with green peas, gravy, black beans, carrots, whole wheat bread, and a beverage choice.

Sean Diddy Combs can eat ‘breakfast cake’ on his 55th birthday in jail ( Getty )

Combs has been behind bars for almost two months now. On October 10, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo told reporters that Combs was having difficulty adjusting to the food in jail.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” he said outside the Manhattan courthouse where Combs’ trial date was set to May 5, 2025.

In early October, Combs attempted to make another bid for freedom before his trial. Agnifilo filed a notice of appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to request the court overturn the decision made by Judge Andrew Carter to keep him locked up.

The appeal promised Combs would not allow women to enter his home or meet anyone considered a “witness” or “co-conspirator” in the case, as well as undergo weekly drug tests. However, the court judge refused to let Combs out of jail.

This was Combs’s third attempt at freedom following a $50m bail package his legal team put together that promised to surrender the rapper’s passport and put him under 24-hour watch. Still, the judge believed Combs was a “flight risk” and “a danger to the community.”

A lawyer for the hip-hop artist called Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously told The Independent.