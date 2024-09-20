Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Sean “Diddy” Combs’s first meal at a notorious New York prison has now been revealed following a judge’s decision that he must remain behind bars while awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The music mogul has switched his sprawling multi-million-dollar mansions in LA and Miami for the comfort of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, an infamous facility that has previously counted Ghislaine Maxwell and R Kelly among its inmates.

As he awaits trial in the facility, the disgraced rapper will be served three meals a day which will be delivered to his cell.

The first meal the rapper tucked into behind bars was Swedish meatballs, according to MDC’s menu obtained by The New York Post. He also had the option of a vegetarian black bean burger.

The meal came with a choice of sides, including egg noodles, green beans, a garden salad with dressing and a beverage, the paper reported.

The food choices – and life in prison overall – will be a far cry from the glamor the music mogul is used to.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (right) is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York (left) ( Getty )

The day will begin with a 6am wake-up call, former warden Cameron Lindsay told TMZ, and Diddy will be expected to make his own bed and mop the floor of his cell.

Every day he will be given one hour of recreational time and he can shower three times a week. Friends and family can visit periodically, while his lawyers will visit more often as they work on his case.

Diddy is currently being housed in the jail’s Special Housing Unit, away from the general population.

This is likely due to security reasons as some inmates might consider killing a famous inmate like Diddy as “a badge of honor”, Lindsay said.

Diddy was arrested on Monday in New York and hit with charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced victims to carry out sex acts.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, the media mogul’s attorneys asked the judge to release him on house arrest until the trial, but the request was denied.

In a second hearing appealing that decision on Wednesday, another judge denied the request again.

Diddy’s legal team (speaking outside court) argued for him to remain under house arrest but the request was denied ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Diddy’s legal team argued that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

MDC has been plagued by violence, chronic understaffing, a lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions for some time.

Earlier this year an inmate, Uriel Whyte, was stabbed to death while awaiting trial on gun charges.

Many have spoken out about the “barbaric” conditions inside the prison, with one inmate claiming the jail sees stabbings “at least a couple of times a week.”

“One guy was stabbed in the eye with a makeshift knife,” the inmate, only named as Eli, told Spectrum News NY1.

“And these knives, again, I have never been to jail. This is my first time in jail, but these knives are six, nine inches long sometimes, you know, homemade with materials from the steel walls. It’s very violent. There’s stabbings, there’s stabbings at least a couple times a week.”

MDC is a facility that is no stranger to famous faces, having previously housed sex trafficker Maxwell, Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and rapper R Kelly, who was found guilty of child sexual abuse.