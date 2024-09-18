Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs latest: Rapper denied bail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges as accusers speak out
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced a series of lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse over the last year
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking as his accusers have spoken out against him.
The rapper appeared in court in New York on Tuesday after being accused of allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.
Lawyers argued Combs should be allowed to remain on house arrest, but the judge ordered the rapper be housed at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until trial.
Combs is expected to appear in court again today after his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is appealing the decision.
Meanwhile, his accusers have spoken out following his arrest. Natania Reuben claims Combs was the one who shot her in the face in the infamous 1999 night club shooting. On learning of his arrest on Monday, she told The Daily Beastit was “one of the best days ever”.
Combs was acquitted, but Reuben claims he evaded justice.
In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity.
Agnifilio said Combs was “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”
WATCH: Diddy’s lawyer says he is ‘a fighter and not afraid of charges’ after bail refused
‘A win for women all over the world’: Aubrey O’Day celebrates Diddy’s arrest
Singer Aubrey O’Day has praised the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges as “a win for women all over the world.”
O’Day, who was a member of Diddy’s Danity Kane girl group, is one of a growing list of accusers who have filed civil lawsuits against the music mogul.
In a post on X, O’Day said she felt “validated” following his arrest.
“The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” she said.
“Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing.”
More than three decades after Sean Combs named his label Bad Boy Records, he’s been arrested on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, accused of everything from arson to kidnapping.
As authorities outline the shocking activities allegedly carried out at Combs’ direction by his “criminal enterprise,” Sheila Flynn charts the star’s epic fall from grace:
Combs will be back in court for bail hearing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is expected to appear back in court today for a bail hearing after a judge denied his request for bail and ordered him to remain in jail until his trial.
Combs’ attorney, Marc Angifilo said outside of the courthouse, that they would be appealing the judge’s decision.
“Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent,” Angifilo said on Tuesday.
The bail hearing is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
ICYMI: Read the indictment against Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion by a federal grand jury on Monday evening in New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of using “employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled” to attempt to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”
Watch: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs LA home sealed off by police after singer’s arrest on Monday night
U.S. Attorney urges people with information to come forward
Although Combs is the only one charged in the indictment, he wasn’t the only one to engage in the abusive behavior, according to prosecutors.
Combs’ “enterprise”, made up of personal assistants, security staff, household staff and high-ranking supervisors, allegedly lured women to music mogul and were complicit in his abuse.
“If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over,” Williams said.
Prosecutors say those individuals assisted in providing materials for “Freak Offs” that took place in hotels, like bottles of baby oil and lubricants, drugs, lighting, sheets and more.
Federal agents discovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants in Combs’ Miami home last year while conducting a raid. They also discovered three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers and electronic devices that contained photos and videos of “Freak Offs”.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the investigation is ongoing and indicated others could be charged in connection or further charges could be brought against Combs.
From Harlem to Hollywood — including the 1990s East Coast vs. West Coast rap rivalry, recent sexual harassment lawsuits, and the name changes from Sean Combs to “Love” Sheila Flynn explores Diddy’s wild and legally fraught path to fame
Sean “Diddy” Combs, a rapper and music mogul credited with helping launch the careers of some of the biggest stars in recent years, was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday, after facing months of civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.
In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs and his associates threatened, abused and coerced women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires” – which allegedly included forcing victims into engaging in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Outs”.
