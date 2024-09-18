✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s lawyer speaks outside of court and says his client is ‘a fighter’ and ‘not afraid of the charges’ against him

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking as his accusers have spoken out against him.

The rapper appeared in court in New York on Tuesday after being accused of allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.

Lawyers argued Combs should be allowed to remain on house arrest, but the judge ordered the rapper be housed at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until trial.

Combs is expected to appear in court again today after his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is appealing the decision.

Meanwhile, his accusers have spoken out following his arrest. Natania Reuben claims Combs was the one who shot her in the face in the infamous 1999 night club shooting. On learning of his arrest on Monday, she told The Daily Beastit was “one of the best days ever”.

Combs was acquitted, but Reuben claims he evaded justice.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity.

Agnifilio said Combs was “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”