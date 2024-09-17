Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest live updates: Music mogul indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges
Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced a series of lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse over the last year
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution after a federal grand jury in New York chose to bring the indictment against Combs on Monday evening.
In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs and his associates, referred to as the “Combs Enterprise”, of threatening, abusing and coercing women and others around him “to fulfill his sexual desires”.
That allegedly includes forcing victims into engaging in recorded sexual activity.
Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening. Approximately six months after federal agents raided two of the musician’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the investigation.
That is in addition to a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual abuse, over the last year.
Marc Agnifilio, a lawyer for Combs, called his client “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.
Federal agents found AR-15s and ‘1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant’ in Combs home
When federal agents raided Combs’ home in March, they allegedly found items related to the so-called “Freak Offs” that Combs hosted and weapons that were used to intimidate victims, U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Williams said evidence of the “Freak Offs” included more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were used during the forced sexual acts and electronic devices that contained images and videos of the “Freak Offs” with multiple victims.
Additionally, three AR-15s with the serial number defaced and large-capacity drum magazines (59 rounds). These were allegedly brandished to intimidate victims into participating in “Freak Offs”.
Williams said agents found a firearm in Combs’ bedroom closet in his Miami home.
Watch Live: Outside of the courthouse where Diddy is set to appear
Watch live: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs expected in New York court after hotel arrest
Watch live as Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be arraigned at a courthouse in New York on Tuesday, 17 September, after he was arrested in Manhattan by federal agents on Monday evening.
Diddy expected to plead not guilty
Combs is expected to plead “not guilty” to the three federal criminal charges in his arraignment on Tuesday.
“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might, and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Combs,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside of the courthouse.
What other allegations has Combs faced?
Combs has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse, rape and sexual misconduct over the last year.
In November of 2023, R&B singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years
She claimed Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37. Ventura claimed that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started.
An anonymous woman also filed a lawsuit, accusing Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of rape.
April Lampros, a woman who met Diddy while she was a student – claimed he had sexually assaulted her multiple times between 1995 and the early 2000s.
Dawn Richard, a former bandmate, accused the music mogul of physically and sexually abusing her and others while the two worked together, according to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court.
Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her at his recording studio in New York City in 2003.
US attorney will hold press conference
A press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. ET where the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York will speak about the charges brought against Sean “Diddy” Combs
Indictment alleges Combs forced victims into ‘Freak Offs'
The indictment unveiled against Sean “Diddy” Combs contains graphic accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse spanning more than a decade.
Federal prosecutors allege Combs and those in his inner circle “wielded the power and prestige” of Combs to intimidate and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship.
Combs allegedly then forced victims to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers which were often recorded and later used for Combs’ pleasure – something he allegedly referred to as “Freak Offs”.
The indictment alleges Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause them to engage in “Freak Offs” and maintained control over them with promises of career opportunities or threats of withholding financial support.
Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ charged with racketeering and sex trafficking
Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and music mogul, was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion by a federal grand jury on Monday evening in New York.
Federal prosecutors are accusing Combs of using “employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled” to attempt to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
He is expected to appear in federal court this morning.
Lawyer for Combs appears in Manhattan federal court
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested on Monday evening
Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday evening at a Manhattan hotel after a grand jury indicted him.
Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations carried out the arrest. Combs was aware of the impending arrest and “voluntarily relocated” to New York last week in anticipation, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Independent.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. He called Combs “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”
The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.
Combs will appear in court any moment
Sean “Diddy” Combs, formerly known as “P. Diddy” and “Love”, is expected to appear in federal court in downtown Manhattan any moment following his Monday evening arrest.
The charges against Combs are unknown at this time but the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said they would move to unseal the indictment this morning.
Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, arrived at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal building around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The rapper will likely be closing following his attorney