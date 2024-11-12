Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk appeared in yet another Trump family photo, this time posing with the president-elect’s granddaughter, Kai.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old aspiring golfer took to X to share photos from a family golf outing featuring her grandfather Donald Trump, sister Chloe and X owner Elon Musk. She joked that the billionaire, 53, was now part of the family as he joined the group with his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12.

“Elon achieving uncle status,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Tesla CEO and his son, X, who playfully held a golf ball over his eye in the shot. Musk shares his son with musician Grimes.

The golf outing came just days after Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris. Kai took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate her grandfather’s victory.

She proudly posted, “No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!”

In August, Kai announced her commitment to the University of Miami with an enthusiastic Instagram post.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami!” she wrote on Aug. 18. “A huge thank you to my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me on this journey.”

Her father, Donald Trump Jr., shares five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, including Kai and Chloe. Vanessa filed for divorce from the president-elect’s eldest child in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple saidin a joint statement to Page Six at the time. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Although he hasn’t remarried, he began dating TV news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018 shortly after Vanessa filed for divorce. In 2022, the former Fox News contributor sparked engagement rumors after sharing an Instagram photo with a large diamond ring prominently on display.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly confirming their engagement in a festive shot of her and Don Jr. in front of a Christmas tree. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

According to the Daily Mail, Trump Jr., 44, secretly proposed to 52-year-old Guilfoyle on New Year’s Eve 2020.