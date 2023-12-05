Elon Musk starts unlikely feud with Paris Hilton

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has started a feud with Paris Hilton.

Recently, the socialite decided to pull her company 11:11 Media’s ads from X, formerly known as Twitter, after multiple companies including Disney, IBM, Warner Bros, Discovery, and Lionsgate also pulled their ads due to concerns that the platform promoted antisemitic content.

In November, the 52-year-old billionaire took to X and appeared to agree with a post promoting the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. According to the National Immigration Forum, this is an unfounded far-right theory that minority groups such as Jewish people are attempting to replace white people in Western countries.

In a social media exchange X user @breakinngbaht parroted the harmful theory, to which Musk replied: “You have said the actual truth.” He has yet to take the post down.

With Hilton being the latest person to pull ads, which included for her cookware line, one person took to X on Sunday 3 December to share an edited photo of the socialite wearing a white tank top with the phrase “Stop being poor” printed on it. The caption read: “She stopped advertising on X because the content is too controversial @ParisHilton.”

Musk replied to the post, writing: “The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.”

Hilton has yet to reply to Musk’s comment, although she is still active on X. As for promoting her current line of pink-coloured cookware titled “Be an Icon,” she’s mostly stuck to posting the ads on Instagram and TikTok.

Despite Musk’s comments about her being a chef, Hilton still appeared excited about the cookware line during a recent interview with Eater. “I wanted to make things that I would actually use in the kitchen,” she told the outlet. “Looking at all the kitchenware available online and in stores, I just noticed it was so boring and not fun. I didn’t really see any pink. I just saw rusty, like, silver and boring colours. It seemed like there was something missing.

“I wanted to elevate people’s kitchens and make it more fun for them to cook. I want everyone to feel like an icon, even in the kitchen. Everyone should feel iconic no matter where they are.’

She also clapped back at any critics she might have that are questioning her authority to create a kitchenware line.“Throughout my career, I feel that I’ve always been underestimated and proven people wrong,” Hilton said.

“I actually do love being in the kitchen, I love to cook, and I love having fun with everything I do,” she added. “I’ve always been an original and someone who does things first, but I’ve also proven myself in many ways, many times over my past two decades in this industry.”

Recently, the American socialite has become a mother of two, after announcing the birth of her second child, London, towards the end of November. This month, Hilton also shocked fellow parents when she revealed in an episode of her reality television series Paris in Love that she hadn’t changed her son’s diaper until he was a month old.

The Independent has contacted 11:11 Media and representatives for Hilton and Musk for comment.