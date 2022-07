Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fathered a further two children, with Musk-led Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, it was reported on Wednesday (6 July).

Court documents obtained by Business Insider revealed Musk and Zillis’ children were born in November 2021 – weeks before Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes welcomed their second-born.

This means Musk is now a father to nine children

According to a Vanity Fair profile of the singer – real name Clare Boucher – published in April this year, Grimes and Musk’s daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born in December 2021.

Exa, or “Y” for short, has an older brother X Æ A-XII who was born on 4 May, 2020.

She also described her relationship with Musk as “very fluid”, adding that they planned to have more children, in the cover story for Vanity Fair.

However, when the article was published, Grimes tweeted she and Musk had “broken up again” since the interview but that the tech mogul continues to be “my best friend and the love of my life”.

Grimes and Musk were first linked together after the billionaire’s break-up with Amber Heard in February 2018. They made their first public appearance at the Met Gala in May that year. Since then, the couple have broken up a handful of times – including in September 2021 when Musk told Page Six they were “semi-separated”.

Musk has been married twice before.

He met his first wife, Canadian author Justine Thomas while the pair were studying at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Musk and Thomas tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed their first child Nevada Alexander Musk two years later.

Tragically, their first-born died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old.

Thomas and Musk went on to have a set of twins — Griffin and Xavier Musk — in 2004 and triplets — Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk — in 2006.

In an op-ed for Marie Claire, published in 2010, Thomas said she felt like “a starter wife” during her marriage to Musk. She wrote Musk “was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking”.

They eventually divorced each other eight years after their wedding.

In June this year, it was reported that Musk and Thomas’ daughter – formerly Xavier Musk – had been granted the name and gender change that she requested.

The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a trans woman and in an April court filing with the Los Angeles County Superior court, she requested to have her name reflect her new gender identity and sever all ties with Musk.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the paperwork filed in Santa Monica read.

At the time, Wilson said she was “proud” of her daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson for taking the decision to cut ties with Musk.

In 2010, Musk got married to Talulah Riley, the British actor and author who appeared in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. Riley played the role of the Bennet family’s middle child Mary.

Riley, whose new dystopian novel The Quickening is out now, was incidentally married to Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016.

In an interview with The Independent, Riley said of the pair’s decision to remarry: “Obviously I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time.”

The former couple have no children together.