Elton John has opened up about why his upcoming tour will be his final one, with the singer revealing that he “needs” to be with his children.

The Rocket Man singer, 74, who recently released his new album The Lockdown Sessions, and whoseFarewell Yellow Brick Road tour will conclude in the summer of 2023, discussed his desire to spend more time with his family while speaking with Today’s Carson Daly.

According to John, who shares sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight, with husband David Furnish, he needs to be with his children because they are growing up and he doesn’t “know how much time” he has left.

“They’re going to be teenagers soon. And I need to be with them,” the songwriter explained. “And I’ll be 76. I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that.”

John also acknowledged that he has “had enough” applause from audiences, with the performer, who embarked on his first US tour in 1970, explaining that he doesn’t want to keep travelling.

“You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep travelling. I don’t want to be away from my family,” he said.

While he told Daly that he is ready to give up touring after his impressive career, John admitted that he will miss the “reaction from the fans,” which he said makes his “soul jump,” when he is no longer on stage.

As for what the future holds, the singer said that he is excited about everything, including his family and the life and career he’s had. He also expressed his gratitude about being sober.

“Every day is a bonus. I’m sober, I’m clean, and I can appreciate life on life’s terms,” he said, adding: “I’m probably the luckiest man in the world and I really really appreciate it.”

John’s comments about the importance of spending time with his family come after he revealed in an interview with The Guardian how his upbringing influenced the way he raises his own children.

According to John, who opened up about the physical punishments he faced at the hands of his parents growing up, the approach to parenting had a negative impact on his mental health and self-esteem, with the songwriter recalling: “It wasn’t good for me. It left me walking on eggshells.”

Now, parenting his own sons, the 74-year-old said he and his husband “never hit them or lose our temper with them”.

“When they’re bad, they lose their pocket money, or their electronic stuff for a week - but they don’t get punished physically or mentally. We talk it through with them. And they’re very happy children,” he said. “I was always afraid of my parents, and I didn’t want my children to ever be afraid of me.

“They’re going to feel embraced and loved every second of the day; they’re not going to be beaten and have those scars for the rest of their lives.”

While speaking with the outlet, John also revealed that his sons came into his life “at the right time,” adding: “God, I love my children so much. I have a purpose in life.”

John and Furnish, who have been together since 1993, welcomed their oldest son via surrogate in 2010. They became parents to their second son in 2013.