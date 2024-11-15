Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have confirmed rumours that they sent their cook to Italy to learn to make risotto.

The 77-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer was forced to make lifestyle changes after a number of health scares including a severe eye infection, and the removal of his prostate, appendix, and tonsils.

He admitted that he was no longer able to eat any sugary treats, despite his sweet tooth.

In a discussion about his passion for food alongside his husband for Ruthie’s Table podcast, he shared the lengths the couple had gone to to satisfy their cravings.

When asked about talk that the couple had sent their cook abroad to learn the Italian dish, Furnish responded, “That’s true actually, yes we did.”

He explained that the pair had been inspired by an extravagant dinner at the house of Gianni Versace.

“Well, that was in the Nineties when Gianni Versace was a big part of our life,” Furnish explained. “We went to Gianni’s house in Milan, in a beautiful apartment.

”The meals were theatre is the only way I can describe it because he had the white coated butlers with the white gloves [and] white jackets.

“You sat down and there was a beautiful piece of antique porcelain and then whoosh, it was cleared away and then a plate went down with a starter, and then whoosh it was cleared away and another antique porcelain plate went down to be cleared away for the main.”

open image in gallery Sir Elton confirmed that he had sent his personal cook to Italy to learn the dish ( Getty Images for Valentino )

But the risotto at the opulent dinner remained with the couple.

“And the risotto at Gianni’s, that was...” began Furnish.

“It was like nectar,” interjected Sir Elton. “It was just so luscious. Also as David said the presentation went a long way with it, because he got me into collecting china, porcelain and table cloths, it was his fault.”

open image in gallery Elton John and his husband David Furnish ( Getty Images for Valentino )

He added, “Absolutely, yep,” when asked if the cook’s endeavour to learn the risotto was successful.

The musician also revealed the thing he hates above all: “I hate people who are rude to serving staff, and I know a lot of people in my business that are and talk down to them. That’s the one thing I hate the most.”