Elton John reveals the one habit he hates most in the world

Sir Elton John has revealed the one thing he hates above all else.

The 53-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer has faced a series of health issues including a severe eye infection that left him with limited vision. Last month, he said there wasn’t much of his body left after having his prostate, appendix, and tonsils removed.

Speaking about his love for food in a new interview alongside his husband David Furnish for Ruthie’s Table podcast, he shared the culinary experiences that had influenced him.

Furnish said that his experience as a hospitality worker in Canada had been educational, saying, “You learn so much about human nature, because watching the way that people were very particular about their food, it was quite a learning experience.”

John reiterated the importance of hospital staff as he said, “That’s why I like the restaurants that I go to because I like their staff.”

He added, “I hate people who are rude to serving staff, and I know a lot of people in my business that are and talk down to them. That’s the one thing I hate the most.”

Elsewhere, he shared an update on the lifestyle changes he had implemented since his health scare.

“I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon,” he shared. “As long as you’re sensible about it, it doesn’t shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can’t have any ice cream.”

John said he hated when people were rude to serving staff ( Getty Images for Disney+ )

He then revealed the menu of longed-for items he would design for his last-ever meal.

“If I had a death row meal, it wouldn’t contain anything except sweets, because I can’t eat them now,” he said revealing, his sweet tooth. “So, I’d have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble.”

The music icon retired from touring last summer but has since said he had found happiness in the decision.

Elton John: Never Too Late is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 13.

Directed by Furnish and JR Cutler, the movie features never-before-seen concert footage of John over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written diary entries and present-day footage of him and his family.