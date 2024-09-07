Elton John smiles in first public appearance since suffering ‘severe infection’

Sir Elton John smiled as he walked the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of the new documentary on Friday (6 September) - his first public appearance since announcing that he suffered a “severe eye infection” that left his vision impaired.

The British singer-songwriter, 77, joined Elton John: Never Too Late co-directors - his husband David Furnish and RJ Cutler - to pose for photographs.

Sir Elton said the infection left him with "limited vision in one eye" and the healing process was "extremely slow."

"It will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he added.