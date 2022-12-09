Elton John leaves Twitter over Elon Musk misinformation policy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Elton John has announced he is leaving Twitter over Elon Musk’s polices about misinformation.

The “Rocket Man” singer said “misinformation is now being used to divide our world” in a tweet sent on Friday (9 December).

Musk bought Twitter in October, and has since removed policies aimed to tackle misinformation and introduced the option for users to buy verification.

John is one of many celebrities to have left the social media platform since Musk’s takeover, with others including Stephen Fry, Jameela Jamil and Gigi Hadid.

The singer tweeted: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Fans of the musical legend shared their reaction to the news.

“I’m so sad to hear this,” wrote one fan.

“I can only imagine your sadness to witness how hateful the world has become. Thank you for all of the love and joy you have brought to us, Elton,” shared another.

“It’s hard knowing that people are not listening to anything that needs to be said. If you think you are doing the right thing about leaving Twitter then we understand but your music will always bring your fans together,” wrote another.

John’s departure comes following criticism of Musk for allegedly targeting female employers in layoffs and setting up bedrooms in Twitter headquarters.