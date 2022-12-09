Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has shared a photo of his son X wearing an employee badge at Twitter’s San Fransisco headquarters.

On Thursday (8 December) the Twitter CEO, 51, tweeted photos of his two-year-old son, X Æ A-12, visiting him at work.

“X in beautiful San Francisco,” Musk captioned the first photo, showing the toddler smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture.

In a separate tweet, Musk zoomed in on a badge clipped to X’s jeans. “And with his Twitter badge,” he captioned the photo.

The badge shows a picture of X with his name printed underneath.

Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y, with his ex-girlfriend, the singer Grimes.

In a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, the 34-year-old “Oblivion” singer opened up about Musk’s relationship with their son.

“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there,” she said of her son being in the public eye.

Elon Musk’s son X wore an employee badge on his visit to Twitter (Twitter)

She continued: “I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Musk also secretly welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson.