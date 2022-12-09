Elon Musk shares rare photos of his and Grimes’ son X wearing Twitter employee badge
Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, is two years old
Elon Musk has shared a photo of his son X wearing an employee badge at Twitter’s San Fransisco headquarters.
On Thursday (8 December) the Twitter CEO, 51, tweeted photos of his two-year-old son, X Æ A-12, visiting him at work.
“X in beautiful San Francisco,” Musk captioned the first photo, showing the toddler smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture.
In a separate tweet, Musk zoomed in on a badge clipped to X’s jeans. “And with his Twitter badge,” he captioned the photo.
The badge shows a picture of X with his name printed underneath.
Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y, with his ex-girlfriend, the singer Grimes.
In a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, the 34-year-old “Oblivion” singer opened up about Musk’s relationship with their son.
“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there,” she said of her son being in the public eye.
She continued: “I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”
Musk also secretly welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company.
He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson.
