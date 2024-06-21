Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces birth of ‘beautiful son’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack has given birth to her first child, a “beautiful son” named Barney James Garner.

The 34-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday night (20 June), alongside an intimate black and white photograph of her holding her newborn baby alongside her partner Dr Alistair Garner.

“We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true,” she wrote.

Many of Atack’s famous friends shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post.

“Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes,” wrote former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman. “Sending the three of you all love”.

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha, This Morning’s Ruth Langsford, “Mysterious Girl” singer Peter Andre, and TOWIE star Megan McKenna were among the other celebrities to voice their well-wishes.

This Country actor, Daisy May Cooper, who recently gave birth to her third child a week early, also shared her support, writing: “Congratulations my darling.”

Atack met Garner almost 30 years ago, as her mother, Kate Robbins, is the sister of Alistair’s stepmother Jane Garner, according to the Daily Mail. The pair have kept their relationship very low-profile, but a representative for Atack confirmed the couple were dating before their pregnancy announcement in 2023.

open image in gallery Atack announced the news on Instagram ( Instagram @emilyatack )

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star first revealed she was pregnant in December last year.

“Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she added.

Atack wrote that she had been experiencing a mixture of emotions, which she compared to “stepping off the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover”.

“Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting,” she said.

In March this year, Atack confirmed that she would be having a baby boy during an interview on the BBC Breakfast.

Atack first rose to fame playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the comedy series The Inbetweeners, before she went on to feature on programmes including The Keith Lemon Sketch Show. Since 2020, she has presented her own series, The Emily Atack Show.