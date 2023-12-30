Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces she’s pregnant with first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Atack has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child in April.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Inbetweeners actor and comedian, 34, wrote: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she added.

Atack wrote that she had been experiencing a mixture of emotions, which she compared to “stepping off the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.”

“Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting,” she said.

Atack added that already in her pregnancy, she has gotten to know her own body “on such an insane level”.

“It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing,” she wrote.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons.”

“I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she concluded.

After announcing her pregnancy on Saturday evening (30 December), Atack’s fans and fellow TV stars have been sharing their well-wishes on social media.

TV presenter Steph McGovern, host of Steph’s Packed Lunch, wrote on Instagram: “Amazing news.”

Meanwhile, former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who recently announced she had given birth to her first child last week, wrote: “Yesssssss!!!!” while TV presenter Stacey Dooley commented a row of red-heart emojis.

Atack decided to take some time off social media around the time of her birthday on 18 December.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Thanks for the birthday love yesterday everybody. I’ve been quiet on here recently and focusing on actual real life, working hard and having some time away from social after a helluva year.

“But I’ll be back properly soon. Hope you are all living your best hungover lives and getting ready for the family rows and deflated wobbly blow up beds.”

Atack is best known for playing the popular schoolgirl Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners from 2008 to 2010. In 2018, she was the runner up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and in 2020, she launched her stand-up comedy programme, The Emily Atack Show, which ran for three seasons on ITV2.