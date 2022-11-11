Emily Blunt says brother-in-law Stanley Tucci ‘loves’ his sex symbol status

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Emily Blunt has said her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci “loves” his recently acquired “sex symbol” status.

Tucci has been married to literary agent Felicity, who is Blunt’s older sister, since 2012.

In a new appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Blunt shared details of how the family spends holidays, like Thanksgiving, since her sister married the American filmmaker and actor.

Blunt, who is married to John Krasinski, said they have a blended celebration which they call “Blunt-Tucci”.

She said they share cooking responsibilities, but that both Tucci and Felicity are “amazing cooks”.

“Stanley makes a fantastic Christmas Cosmo,” she added. A cosmopolitan is a cocktail made with vodka, Cointreau and cranberry juice.

Reflecting on his newfound fame as a sex symbol, Blunt told the audience: “Can you believe it?”

“I think he’s shocked. It’s amazing it just took a sort of irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post, and then he became a sex symbol,” Blunt said.

Blunt added that she had asked Tucci if he was enjoying the added attention, to which he replied: “I mean, yeah.”

Tucci earned his “sex symbol” status after a video shared to his Instagram showing him making a Negroni cocktail went viral on the platform in 2020.

Speaking to People in March, the actor said he “doesn’t get” the label, but he is glad.

“Who goes, ‘I feel terrible about that?’” Tucci said.

“People think I’m sexy? How awful. It’s wonderful. I don’t get it, but I’m very glad.

“[The video] changed my life completely. All I had to do was be myself.”

At the time, Blunt said Tucci had earned the title for his many talents, including being a “beautiful painter”, a “great drummer”, as well as “weirdly flexible with a leg lift that rivals Jane Fonda’s”.

“He’s an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone’s hearts, and it’s through having a damn good time,” Blunt said.