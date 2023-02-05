Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Clarkson, the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson, has announced that she has welcomed her first child with husband Alex Andrew.

The podcast host and author shared a black-and-white photograph of herself laying in a hospital bed and holding her newborn on her bare chest on Instagram on Sunday morning (5 February).

She revealed that the baby’s name is Arlo Rose Andrew, adding: “We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit.”

Sharing the post on her Instagram post, Emily wrote: “She’s here.”

Friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and congratulations to the Clarkson family. This is the Jeremy and ex-wife Frances Cain’s first grandchild.

TV personality Zoe Sugg, chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay, and 2020 Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington were among those sending their well wishes to Emily and Alex.

One follower wrote: “Congratulations! Enjoy these precious moments. You’ve got this!”

Another said: “What beautiful news to wake up to this morning! Congratulations Em.”

Emily and Alex announced that they were expecting their first child together in September.

They shared a black-and-white photograph of themselves posing in their home kitchen and cradling Emily’s growing baby bump in response to an Instagram prompt that said “tell me something good”.

They wrote: “We’re having a baby!”

The Should I Delete That podcast host added: “We’re so delighted to share that we’re expecting a baby girl in early 2023.”

Emily made headlines in December after she spoke out against her father’s column about Meghan Markle in The Sun.

The Top Gear host wrote that he hates the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” and that he dreams of people “throwing excrement” at her in the street.

Emily posted a statement on her Instagram Stories condemning Jeremy’s column and said: “ My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”