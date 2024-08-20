Fans argue Emily in Paris season four has the best outfits so far

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Emily in Paris’ Emily Cooper has a new vision in season four, part one to match her fresh wardrobe.

Since the first five episodes of the Netflix series released on August 15, fans have been obsessing over Lily Collins’ colorful fashion taste, arguing her outfits are better than they were in seasons past.

From voluptuous sculptures to recherche couture, the Mirror Mirror star was dressed in playful designer garb for the first three seasons of the show, emulating an exaggerated American take on Parisian chic.

Emily Cooper, a hardworking luxury marketing executive living in Paris after being sent on assignment from Chicago, believes the more over-the-top and out there, the better. She mixes patterns with metallics, while sporting accessories with little functionality. She’s the walking model for “anything goes” – but series fans have had trouble seeing that.

After watching seasons one through three, which saw Collins’ character in kitschy, doll-like attire, viewers weren’t impressed.

One blunt fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to compare Emily Cooper’s fashion to Ugly Betty. “Ugly Betty dresses like Emily in Paris. It’s considered ugly on Betty but high fashion on Emily. I wonder why,” they wrote.

“Okay, the outfits on Emily in Paris HAVE to be trolling us now,” another X user agreed after watching season three.

Amid the online hate, supporters have defended the theatrical wardrobe, finding it refreshing and “ahead of its time.” Now, most viewers are enamored by Emily’s fashion, specifically in season four, part one.

Ahead of the new season premiere, Collins told fans Emily will sport “fresh fashion” on her unexpected adventures this season, and so far, most can agree this is the best she’s ever looked. Between a royal blue Barbara Bui pantsuit with Paco Rabanne boots and a butter yellow look with a corduroy Isabel Marant skirt, fans are under the impression Emily is stepping up her style game.

“Obsessed with all these looks,” one Instagrammer wrote on a picture of Emily in the all-yellow ensemble.

A second added: “The outfits this season are (fire).”

“The outfits in Emily in Paris this season are different and possibly the best yet,” a X user wrote. “The fashion choices on the show have evolved and are receiving high praise from fans.”

Another agreed: “Something is different about the outfits in ‘Emily in Paris‘ this season. And they just might be the best yet.”

The viewers who preferred Emily’s eccentric looks seemed to be disappointed in the tone of this season while others thought the season four fashion was a disservice to their viewership seeing that it didn’t mimic current trends.

“I think the fashion didn’t work for me in S1 alone,” one person argued. “But with the resurgence of more is more, Emily in Paris this season took a more monotone approach and it’s a shame cause they finally found their audience and they took it a notch down at the wrong time.”

Part two of Emily in Paris season four will be released on Netflix on September 12.