TikTok star Emily Mariko announces arrival of first child

Emily Mariko has revealed that she has given birth.

The TikTok star recently took to both Instagram and TikTok on Monday, July 15 to let her viewers know that she has given birth to her first child with her husband, Matt Rickard, a boy named Theodore.

On both social media platforms, the influencer, who first went viral for her leftover salmon rice bowl recipe, wrote the caption: “One month of Theodore,” alongside a teddy bear emoji and a brown heart. The video showed Mariko sitting with her newborn on her lap as she sweetly gave him a kiss.

In response to the update, fans took to the comments to express their congratulations on achieving the milestone.

“The best thing you’ve cooked yet. Congrats mama!” one comment on TikTok read, while another fan wrote: “Congratulations!! Theodore is a lovely name!”

A third comment read: “The excitement this video brought me!!!! Emily congratulations!!!. I am so excited for you to start this journey. You’re gonna be the BEST momma.”

“Omgg you’re sharing him with us!!! Yay!!! He’s so sweet. Blessings on motherhood darling!” one comment on Instagram echoed.

The social media influencer first announced that she was expecting on Christmas Eve. At the time, Mariko posted on TikTok a video of her walking into her living room with a plate of cookies and a glass of milk in her hands.

After placing the treats on the table, she went on to two stockings, both of which appeared to be for her and her husband, up above the fireplace. There was also a third hook along the fireplace, where she hung up a tiny, red stocking for her soon-to-be-born child.

Mariko’s video concluded with her sitting next to the stocking and smiling at the camera. She then placed her hands on her face and opened her mouth in shock, to express her excitement over the big news.

“THEY’RE HAVING A BABY SALMON BOWL AHHHH,” one fan expressed their excitement at the time while another wrote: “This is the cutest way to announce it omg.”

“When I saw that third hook I just knew!!!! Congratulations Emily!!! What a beautiful Christmas gift!!!!” a third comment read alongside the pregnancy announcement.

In February, Mariko opened up in an interview with People about how much has changed within her life since she first posted her salmon bowl recipe.

“It’s been a little over two years since I went viral. And since then, I’ve gotten engaged and gotten married and gotten pregnant. So a lot has changed in that sense,” she told the outlet.

“But other than that, my everyday life and my routines are pretty much the same,” she added. “In some ways, things have changed a lot. But in others, I still feel like the same person I was pre-virality.”

She also shared some of her cravings throughout her pregnancy. “I have been loving sauce,” the influencer said. “And a lot of these meals have a delicious sauce that goes over the whole thing. I think even if you’re not pregnant, you’re going to think it’s delicious.”

“I’m so excited. We’re so excited. I’m feeling really good,” the TikToker continued.