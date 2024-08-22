Emily Ratajkowski reveals stranger in New York City told her to ‘put a shirt on’

Support truly

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed how a random person on the street told her to “put a shirt on.”

The 33-year-old model shared a video to TikTok of herself on August 19, documented as she was walking the streets of New York City. In the footage, she was wearing black, low-waisted pants and a gray low-cut tank top, paired with a black shoulder bag, gold necklace, and brown-framed glasses.

However, as she turned the camera towards herself, after focusing it on the sidewalk in front of her, a man in the background made a rude comment on her appearance.

“Girl put on a shirt,” the stranger said, which was a remark Ratajkowski referred to in the text over her video. The eight-second clip was also set to Charli XCX’s hit song, “365”, from her newest album, Brat.

In the caption, Ratajkowski mocked the comments she’s previously faced for her appearance, writing: “Famously not demure, famously not mindful.”

The Gone Girl star’s caption is a reference to the viral “very demure, very mindful” trend, which was started by content creator Jools Lebron, who sarcastically told women in her TikTok video to opt for looks that are “demure and modest and respectful at the workplace.”

Many fans went to the comments of Ratajkowski’s video to mock and criticize the stranger who told her to “put a shirt on.”

“Imagine saying that to Emily Ratajkowski,” one wrote, while another added: “Please who does he think he is.”

A third added: “The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be.”

Other fans praised the actor for how unbothered she appeared to be by the stranger’s comment.

“Literally no reaction, I love it,” one wrote, while another added: “I love the no reply he’s gotta be embarrassed.”

“I never acknowledge them either,” a third commented. “Let them feel embarrassed for talking to themselves because I don’t exchange my very valuable energy for free.”

Ratajkowski has previously poked fun at the scrutiny she’s faced because of her appearance. In January, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself wearing a black halter top. She made her own statement in the caption, writing: “Decided I’m never beating the bimbo allegations so why not lean in, you know?”

Back in 2017, TV host Piers Morgan criticized Ratajkowski on Good Morning Britain after the model described her photoshoot for LOVE magazine as “empowering”.

In the photoshoot, the model posed around a bed in a pile of spaghetti, while wearing lingerie for the magazine’s annual advent calendar. When Morgan’s co-host at the time Susannah Reid introduced Ratajkowski as a “very successful international model,” he described her as a “global bimbo.” He also alleged that she was claiming her photoshoot was “promoting feminism.”

However, Ratajkowski didn’t hesitate to hit back at Morgan’s remarks at the time, as she tweeted: “Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”