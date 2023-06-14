Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott marries longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott has married her longtime partner Matt Moeller during a wedding ceremony that saw her sister Hailie Jade Scott serve as maid of honour.

Scott, 30, exchanged vows with Moeller on 9 June in Detroit, Michigan. For the occasion, the bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder mermaid gown with a pleated tulle hem, a crystal tiara headband, and a flowing veil, while her new husband wore a white tuxedo jacket, before changing into a classic black tuxedo for the reception.

The rapper’s daughter shared an album of photos from the wedding celebration on Instagram on Monday, which included photos of the couple showing off their rings, dancing together and posing with their wedding party. Scott’s bridal party, who wore black gowns for the occasion, included her 27-year-old sister, who took on the role of maid of honour.

“June 9 2023. Simply one of the best days of my life,” Scott captioned the photo album. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

In another post, Scott shared a video of herself wearing a white silk robe with feather trim and showing off her engagement ring, before the clip transitioned into a shot of her and her new husband embracing after tying the knot. “Love Mr and Mrs Moeller,” she captioned the post.

The couple’s nuptials come after Scott revealed that she and Moeller were engaged in December 2021, when she shared a photo of the moment her longtime partner proposed. “This moment. This life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” Scott captioned the photo.

It was not clear from the photos whether Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was in attendance at Scott’s wedding, with many taking to the comments to question the artist’s whereabouts.

“Not me zooming in to look for Eminem,” one person wrote, while another asked: “Where’s Marshall?”

Eminem adopted Scott in the early 2000s when her mother, Dawn Scott, was struggling with drug use. Dawn, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott, died in 2016. Eminem and Kim share daughter Hailie, while the rapper is also father to 21-year-old Stevie Laine Mathers, who he adopted in 2005.

The “Mockingbird” singer previously opened up about adopting Scott while speaking to Rolling Stone in 2004. “I have full custody of my niece,” he said at the time, adding: “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

The rapper’s daughter Hailie also recently got engaged to her partner Evan McClintock. Scott celebrated her younger sister’s engagement on Instagram, where she shared an album of photos from the proposal, including one in which she could be seen embracing the 27 year old.

“My sis is finally engaged. There’s not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them,” she wrote in the caption. “To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life - one that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon.”

McClintock revealed during an episode of his partner’s podcast Just A Little Shady that he had sought Eminem’s approval before proposing to Hailie, and that he received help from Scott when picking out the ring.