Hailie Jade quips about Taylor Swift moment while sharing father-daughter NFL day with Eminem
‘Football, family, & seemingly ranch,’ Hailie captions her Instagram
Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade stepped away from the studio to spend some time as spectators at the Detroit Lions game.
On 8 October, the 50-year-old rapper and the 27-year-old musical artist watched from Ford Field in Michigan as the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers by 18 points. To commemorate the shared experience, both Eminem – whose legal name is Marshall Mathers – and Hailie took to social media, posting poignant photos with enthusiastic captions.
“Detroit strong!!! Let’s fu**in gooooo,” the “Mockingbird” vocalist wrote alongside a photo of him inside their stadium suite with a screenshot of his subsequent tweet.
Meanwhile, Hailie shared a slew of photos and footage of beloved moments from the game. She was seen posing in a washed white and black leather motorcycle jacket with the field behind her and proved to be a Lions fan by publishing a clip of the team’s touchdown. Additionally, a clear shot of her viewpoint exposed her sports game snack – chicken nuggets, fries, a dollop of ketchup, and what is assumed to be ranch.
Her caption, however, indicated her love for the one figure who’s inadvertently become the new-found female emblem for the NFL. “Football, family, & seemingly ranch,” Hailie wrote.
The “seemingly ranch” add-on is a nod to a viral moment of the Grammy winner at the Kansas City Chiefs game on 24 September. While Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now, speculation grew when the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.
Following the Chiefs’ win, a photo of Swift with a plate of chicken nuggets like Hailie’s surfaced, launching the internet into a frenzy over her choice of condiments.
“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch,” X account @twswifterastour said.
With over 32 million views, the “Swiftie’s” tweet attracted the attention of fast-food chains and condiment brands. KFC called Swift its “ranch queen”. Hidden Valley Ranch momentarily altered its social media handle to be “Seemingly Ranch”.
And Hienz ordered 100 limited-edition bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” advertised as “Kranch.”
A week later, Kelce’s mom Donna weighed in on the viral ranch moment. At her older son Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the proud parent ran into the Statefarm’s icon – Kevin Miles. Known by many as “Jake,” the insurance company commercial favourite posed with Donna while holding a plate of nuggets and with just a side of ketchup.
“No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc,” Donna captioned the Instagram story.
Miles mimicked Donna’s remarks with a picture and message referencing Swift as well. “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” he said.
