Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade stepped away from the studio to spend some time as spectators at the Detroit Lions game.

On 8 October, the 50-year-old rapper and the 27-year-old musical artist watched from Ford Field in Michigan as the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers by 18 points. To commemorate the shared experience, both Eminem – whose legal name is Marshall Mathers – and Hailie took to social media, posting poignant photos with enthusiastic captions.

“Detroit strong!!! Let’s fu**in gooooo,” the “Mockingbird” vocalist wrote alongside a photo of him inside their stadium suite with a screenshot of his subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Hailie shared a slew of photos and footage of beloved moments from the game. She was seen posing in a washed white and black leather motorcycle jacket with the field behind her and proved to be a Lions fan by publishing a clip of the team’s touchdown. Additionally, a clear shot of her viewpoint exposed her sports game snack – chicken nuggets, fries, a dollop of ketchup, and what is assumed to be ranch.

Her caption, however, indicated her love for the one figure who’s inadvertently become the new-found female emblem for the NFL. “Football, family, & seemingly ranch,” Hailie wrote.

The “seemingly ranch” add-on is a nod to a viral moment of the Grammy winner at the Kansas City Chiefs game on 24 September. While Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now, speculation grew when the “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Following the Chiefs’ win, a photo of Swift with a plate of chicken nuggets like Hailie’s surfaced, launching the internet into a frenzy over her choice of condiments.

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch,” X account @twswifterastour said.

With over 32 million views, the “Swiftie’s” tweet attracted the attention of fast-food chains and condiment brands. KFC called Swift its “ranch queen”. Hidden Valley Ranch momentarily altered its social media handle to be “Seemingly Ranch”.

And Hienz ordered 100 limited-edition bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” advertised as “Kranch.”

A week later, Kelce’s mom Donna weighed in on the viral ranch moment. At her older son Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the proud parent ran into the Statefarm’s icon – Kevin Miles. Known by many as “Jake,” the insurance company commercial favourite posed with Donna while holding a plate of nuggets and with just a side of ketchup.

“No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc,” Donna captioned the Instagram story.

Miles mimicked Donna’s remarks with a picture and message referencing Swift as well. “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” he said.