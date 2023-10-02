Travis Kelce’s mom Donna weighs in on viral Taylor Swift moment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, piled on Taylor Swift’s viral moment from last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

Being the proud National Football League parent she is, Donna attended her sons’ games on 1 October, travelling first to Philadelphia for Jason Kelce’s Eagles game against the Washington Commanders and then to New Jersey for Travis’s game against the New York Jets.

At Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania, Donna sat alongside the famed “Jake from State Farm” actor - Kevin Miles. During the game, she posted a funny quip on Instagram, referencing the meme made about her youngest son’s rumoured romantic interest, which went viral after she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend.

Swift, 33, made waves as football’s new favourite fan when she was spotted cheering on the Chiefs and embracing Donna while they defeated the Chicago Bears on 24 September. But the Grammy winner’s enthusiasm wasn’t the only thing that caught fans’ attention.

After the home game win, a picture of Swift with a plate of chicken fingers went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to her choice of condiments. The account @twswifterastour tweeted: “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

Adding to the online joke, which has now received over 32.8 million views, Donna took a picture with the face of State Farm holding a plate of chicken tenders with only a side of ketchup. She then posted the image on her social media with the caption: “No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc.”

Miles also captured his moment next to Donna with a selfie and caption referencing Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version). “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” the insurance commercial lead wrote.

The “Love Story” singer’s “meme moment” attracted the attention of several popular fast-food chains and condiment brands since its initial debut.

“Our Ranch Queen,” KFC wrote on X. Hidden Valley Ranch proceeded to change its social media handle from its name to “Seemingly Ranch.” Meanwhile, Heinz released 100 limited-edition bottles of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” advertised as “Kranch.”

Donna and Swift encouraged their favourite Chiefs player at MetLife Stadium on Sunday alongside the artist’s entourage of A-listers from Blake Lively to Hugh Jackman. Of course, viewers kept a close eye on the “Fifteen” creator’s interaction with her alleged professional athlete boyfriend’s mother during the game.

‘No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc,’ Donna captions her Instagram story (Donna Kelce on Instagram)

In a video shared by the NFL’s account on X, the two women appeared closer than ever, with Swift’s arm firmly wrapped around Donna’s shoulder.

“Donna Kelce joining Taylor Swift for SNF,” the caption read.

“Momma Kelce is going to be the most well-known mom in sports and Swifties here soon,” an elated fan replied.

Another added: “Love to see it.”

The NFL page has since replaced its cover photo with a collage of Swift’s reactions from the game.