Taylor Swift spotted hugging Travis Kelce’s mother Donna during Chiefs vs Jets game

It seems that Travis Kelce isn’t the only member of the Kelce family that Taylor Swift is getting to know.

The Grammy winner, 33, was seen hugging Donna Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday 1 October. In a video shared by the National Football League to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift could be seen wrapping her arm around Donna and chatting with her rumoured boyfriend’s mom.

After watching her eldest son, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, Donna travelled from Pennsylvania to New Jersey to watch her younger son play against the New York Jets.

During the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field, Donna was pictured sitting next to none other than Jake from State Farm, aka actor Kevin Miles. The insurance commercial star couldn’t help but make a reference to Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version) when he captioned his selfie with Donna: “In my red era with Mama MaAuto.”

Meanwhile, Jason poked fun at his brother’s relationship with Swift when he shared an amusing photo of his mother and Miles sitting next to each other at the Eagles game. “I also have a superstar in my corner. @jakefromstatefarm,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jake from State Farm recently starred in a commercial alongside Travis Kelce, 33, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His appearance at the Eagles game was reportedly orchestrated by the Maximum Effort production company, which is founded by Swift’s close friend Ryan Reynolds.

Following the Eagles game, Donna posted a photo of herself on Instagram, showing her quick change into Travis’ jersey. “On to the next one…” she captioned the post. A close-up of the photo even showed Donna wearing a friendship bracelet, much like the Swift-themed one her youngest son was seen wearing last week.

On Sunday October 1, the “Anti-Hero” singer arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with an all-star group of friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

During the game, which saw Kelce’s team win against the Jets 23-20, Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering on the Chiefs tight end from a suite, where she sipped a red drink from a plastic cup.

Her latest NFL appearance comes exactly one week after she attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift was previously seen chatting to Donna during the game, and shouting “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Days after Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding their rumoured relationship. In an episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he thanked Swift for attending the game in Missouri and praised her kindness throughout the event.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light,” Kelce explained.

He even mentioned how meaningful it was to see Swift cheering him on with his mother, Donna. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical,” he said. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

However, the football star admitted that he wanted to “respect” both his and Swift’s personal lives, and revealed that he will avoid publicly talking about their relationship from now on.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep.”

Back in July, Kelce and Swift first made headlines when he confessed that he tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number one it at one of her Eras Tour concerts. However, Kelce wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told podcast listeners that he "took it personal”.