Valerie Bertinelli is protecting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s speculated “Love Story.”

Amid ongoing rumours the Grammy winner and NFL player are more than friends, the 63-year-old actress defended the new buzz-worthy duo in a recent TikTok. On 30 September, Bertinelli posted a video to try and silence the critics who have been complaining about Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33, supposedly being together.

“Can all of you Negative Nellies just stop? Stop,” the Hot in Cleveland star said. “Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talented, incredibly gorgeous human beings - let us enjoy watching them fall in love.”

As negative commentary circulated about the “Enchanted” singer’s presence at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, Bertinelli took it upon herself to reprimand the individuals claiming Swift was “too loud” at the event.

Bethenny Frankel was among the haters criticising Swift’s manner at the Chiefs home game on 24 September. “It felt like the Chia Pet of a relationship. Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife,” the former Real Housewives of New York star remarked in a TikTok.

In response to the crude perception, Bertinelli noted: “It’s a football game! They’re exciting. They’re very thrilling.”

The One Day at a Time alum continued to address the assertions that Swift and Kelce are merely a “PR move”. She told people to stop snapping “sneaky pictures” of them for the sole purpose of selling the images.

“Be respectful. Let the rest of us respectfully enjoy this love story that is playing out in front of us. Okay? Thank you. Have a good day,” Bertinelli added.

Despite some of the negative attention, Swift had no problem attending the Chiefs game against the New York Jets yesterday with an A-list entourage. The “Anti-Hero” creator pulled up to MetLife Stadium with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

And she didn’t hold back her enthusiasm, embracing Kelce’s mom Donna in a poignant moment caught on camera.

The Chiefs tight end and music sensation were spotted leaving the arena separately – unlike last weekend when they took off in a getaway car from Arrowhead Stadium.

In last week’s episode of his podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce spoke candidly of his situation with the powerhouse vocalist.

“I want to respect both of our lives. “She’s not in the media as much as I am. … Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports … will kind of have to be where I keep it,” he said on New Heights.