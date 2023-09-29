Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest person to weigh in on the rumours that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating.

On Thursday 28 September, the singer talked about how she loves both Kelce and Swift individually, and so supports the two of them if they are together, during the People’s Choice Country Awards.

“I love Travis. We did SNL together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe,” Ballerini said to Extra, referring to the Saturday Night Live episode she co-starred in with Kelce, which is re-airing on Saturday 30 September because of the buzz.

Ballerini further spoke about the rumoured couple in an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked if she “ships” the two of them she said: “I ship happiness!”

“Whoever is happy with whoever is what I ship. I adore Taylor. I adore Travis. So if they’re happy, I ship it. Period,” she said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy winner have been linked since July, when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at the Era’s Tour with his phone number on it.

Recently, he spoke candidly about his love life during a new episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which aired on 27 September. His comments came after Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering him on in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September amid speculation that they are dating.

Speaking to his little brother, Jason said that although he’d been “avoiding” the rumours surrounding the athlete and Swift, “out of respect for [Travis’] personal life,” he now had to “talk about it”. In response, Travis noted that his “personal life hasn’t been so personal”, before describing some of the press attention surrounding him since Swift attended his game.

“I’m on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life,” he said. “I’ve noticed a few things, yeah, paparazzi outside my house. S*** like that, for sure."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen last week leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the Grammy-winning musician on Sunday 24 September, after Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce during the NFL match.

Not only was Swift seen chatting to Kelce’s mother, Donna, during the game, but the 33-year-old musician also seemed to immerse herself in the game, shouting “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

While many fans fawned over Swift and Kelce’s football rendezvous, his football coach Andy Reid admitted that he was unphased by the A-lister in attendance.

During a post-game press conference, Reid quipped he’d been the matchmaker for Kelce and Swift, and wasn’t shocked to see her waving her hands in support of the Chiefs. “You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid told a reporter. “I set them up.”

In addition to Reid, fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the romance rumours when he hinted that he was Kelce’s wingman on the field for the entirety of the game. Speaking to sports journalist Erin Andrews, the quarterback admitted: “I heard she was in the house… I felt a little bit of pressure. I knew I had to get [the ball] to Travis.”

It is now rumoured that Swift will also be in attendance at the Chiefs game this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife stadium.