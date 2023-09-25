Chiefs coach Andy Reid quips he was matchmaker for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has claimed he set the play for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance.

After the “Enchanted” singer was seen encouraging the team from the stands of Arrowhead Stadium during their 24 September home game against the Chicago Bears, the 65-year-old football coach admitted he wasn’t surprised to see Swift there.

Reid touched on the Grammy winner’s appearance at the game during a post-game press conference, after a reporter asked about her sighting.

“You know what, I’ve met her before,” he remarked. “I set them up.”

The room full of journalists burst into laughter as the sports fanatic left the podium, those being his final words.

Not only was Swift in attendance for the Chiefs’ sweeping win, but she watched the match unfold in front of her from the luxurious Kelce family stadium suite. She sat proudly next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and cheered loudly as Kelce scored a touchdown reception in the third quarter. “Let’s f***ing go,” Swift yelled.

Kelce chose to forego the press conference with Reid to spend some time with his apparent new fan. Sports anchor Jarred Payton caught the NFL star and “Anti-Hero” creator leaving the stadium, smiling at one another.

“Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game,” Payton wrote on Instagram.

But, according to Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, the 33-year-old’s post-game touchdown with the sought-after singer wouldn’t have been possible if not for his wingman work on the field.

Speaking to commentator Erin Andrews, the Chiefs’ quarterback joked: “I heard she was in the house … I felt a little bit of pressure. I knew I had to get [the ball] to Travis.”

Per a TikTok user’s account, Kelce and Swift celebrated together afterward at a restaurant in town. In her since-deleted video, the original poster, Molly, explained how she had received a phone call from her friend who was dining at the same unidentified establishment the “Fifteen” artist supposedly bought out for her and Kelce.

Molly’s friend was supposedly told: “Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.”

However, a source told ET Online that it was Kelce who rented out the restaurant for himself and Swift, as well as family members and teammates.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.