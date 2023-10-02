Taylor Swift shares hug with Travis Kelce’s mother during latest NFL trip

Taylor Swift shared a hug with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, as the pair watched another NFL game together on Sunday (1 October).

The pair were seen in a suite at Metlife Stadium as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets 23-20 in a tight affair.

As has become tradition, the cameras were pointed at Swift a number of times during the game, and she was seen embracing Donna in the stands.

Donna travelled to New Jersey on Sunday night to catch the tail end of Kelce’s showdown against the Jets, coming straight from Philadelphia where she cheered on her eldest son, Jason, and the Eagles.