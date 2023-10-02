Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift once again supported her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

On Sunday October 1, the “Anti-Hero” singer arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with an all-star group of friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

During the game, which saw Kelce’s team win against the Jets 23-20, Swift was seen jokingly mocking the tight end’s antics on the field. In a video shared to social media, the Grammy winner rested her finger on her chin as she leaned into Lively and appeared to utter the words: “Look at him.”

The two friends looked intently onto the field, where Kelce celebrated the Chiefs touchdown by hitting his teammates. Swift then mimicked the NFL star, as she pretended to punch and hit the air while the Gossip Girl alum laughed in response.

On social media, fans couldn’t get enough of the amusing clip and gushed over Swift and Kelce’s rumoured relationship.

“Spotted… Serena Van Der Woodson and Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game… xoxo,” jokingly wrote one fan on Instagram, referencing Lively’s iconic Gossip Girl character.

“‘Look at him,’” another fan commented. “She is smitten as a kitten.”

Meanwhile on X, formerly known as Twitter, someone else responded to the clip: “Taylor saying ‘Look at him’ and mocking Travis. Our girl is so down bad, I love it here.”

Swift put on another enthusiastic display during Sunday’s game, exactly one week since her first NFL appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. For the occasion, she sported a pair of denim cut-off shorts, a black long-sleeved T-shirt and a black leather jacket. The “Shake It Off” singer completed the look with a pair of black heeled Louboutin boots and her signature red lipstick. Throughout the game, Swift was also seen cheering along and sipping a red drink from a plastic cup.

Last week, Swift was spotted chatting with Kelce’s mother, Donna, in the box seats at Arrowhead Stadium. The 33-year-old musician even seemed to immerse herself in the game, shouting “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception. After the game, Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving the stadium together and headed to Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City, where he reportedly rented out the entire restaurant for a private, post-game celebration.

The “Bad Blood” singer’s second NFL appearance appeared to confirm speculation that Swift and Kelce are dating. On 12 September, a source claimed to The Messenger that the pair “have been quietly hanging out” and the two reportedly hung out in New York City. However, another source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” they said.

Following Swift’s first NFL appearance, a source told People on 25 September that the singer simply thought the outing would be a fun way to spend her day.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” the source said. “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said yes. She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

Swift was most recently linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. In April, she and British actor Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. Meanwhile, Kelce was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022.