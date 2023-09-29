Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has addressed the ongoing rumours about him and Taylor Swift dating after she attended his football game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, spoke candidly about his love life during a new episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which aired on 27 September. His comments came after Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering him on in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September amid speculation that they are dating.

Speaking to his little brother, Jason said that although he’d been “avoiding” the rumours surrounding the athlete and Swift, “out of respect for [Travis’] personal life,” he now had to “talk about it”. In response, Travis noted that his “personal life hasn’t been so personal”, before describing some of the press attention surrounding him since Swift attended his game.

“I’m on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life,” he said. “I’ve noticed a few things, yeah, paparazzi outside my house. S*** like that, for sure."

As the brothers discussed the football game, Jason jokingly asked his sibling: “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Travis then replied with a laugh, before praising Swift’s kindness throughout the event.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”

“And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course,” he added, referring to how his team won the game against the Chicago Bears, 41-10. “It was just impressive.”

Travis went on to emphasis how meaningful it was to see Swift cheering him on with his friends and family, which included mother, Donna Kelce.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical,” he said. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

He then addressed how he and Swift were spotted leaving the game together, adding: “And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Cheville to the game…Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Later in the podcast episode, Travis took responsibility for the ongoing speculation about him and Swift, since he first revealed in July that he attempted to give her his number with a friendship bracelet.

"I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and you know told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor," he said.

After Travis joked about missing “100 per cent” of the shots “you don’t take,” he also acknowledged that he wanted to “respect” both his and Swift’s personal lives.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said.

While he expressed how much fun it was to have the “Anti-Hero” singer at his game, he said he is now going to avoid sharing details about their relationship. “I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it,” he added.

On 24 September, the “All Too Well” singer was spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Not only was she seen sitting next to Kelce’s mother, but she also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

TAYLOR SWIFT TRAVIS KELCE (AP)

After the game, Kelce was seen leaving the stadium in a blue and white splatter-paint denim suit. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to believe that Kelce’s outfit paid homage to Swift’s forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is due for re-release on 27 October.

Once the two escaped the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kelce’s convertible, the football star reportedly rented out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a post-game celebration with his family, his teammates, and Swift.

The pair’s outing came days after the NFL star officially addressed ongoing dating rumours about him and the “Anti-Hero” singer. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on 21 September, he mocked Jason for joking that he “100 per cent” believed his younger sibling was dating Swift.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” Kelce said. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that.”

He noted that he was open to pursuing a relationship with Swift, revealing that he subtly asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Back in July, Kelce first made headlines when confessed that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number by giving her a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he told his brother on their podcast. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”