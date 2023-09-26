Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have spotted Travis Kelce wearing a friendship bracelet with Taylor Swift lyrics on it, just days before she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game.

In a video posted to TikTok on 25 September, a fan shared a photo of Kelce posing with the piece of jewellery on his wrist. The post came after Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering him on in the box seats at Arrowhead Stadium, fuelling speculation that she and the athlete are dating.

The now-viral photo shows how Kelce may have hinted at the ongoing dating rumours before Swift attended his game. The snap showed Kelce posing at the Kelce Car Jam charity event on Friday 22 September, where he was sporting a beaded friendship bracelet that read: “Vigilante S***”

The beads on the friendship bracelet appeared to reference Swift’s song “Vigilante S***” from her 2022 album, Midnights. In addition to the Swiftie-themed jewellery, Kelce also wore a white striped shirt with silver chain necklaces, black sunglasses, and black pants for the event.

In the comments, fans both praised and questioned Kelce for the beaded friendship bracelet. Many people also pointed out how fans of the “Bad Blood” singer famously trade and wear friendship bracelets at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

“OF ALL 230 SONGS IN THE DISCOGRAPHY I’M SICK,” one fan commented, while another person wrote: “It’s unbelievable how invested I am in this.”

“I’m gonna need to go back and see all photos of him from the last three months and dissect if he’s wearing friendship bracelets,” a third wrote.

In other photos from the charity event - which were shared to Instagram by Jordan’s KC photography - Kelce wasn’t seen wearing the friendship bracelet, leading many people to believe that he received the bracelet from a fan that day.

Two days after his charity event, the “All Too Well” singer was spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from the box seats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Not only was she seen sitting next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, but she also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

After the game, which saw the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, Kelce was seen leaving the stadium in a blue and white splatter-paint denim suit. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to believe that Kelce’s outfit paid homage to Swift’s forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is due for re-release on 27 October.

After the two escaped the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kelce’s convertible, according to photos and videos posted online, the football star reportedly rented out Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a post-game celebration with his family, his teammates, and Swift.

“Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis,” the witness told Entertainment Tonight. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 am.”

The late-night outing came days after the NFL star officially addressed ongoing dating rumours about him and the “Anti-Hero” singer. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on 21 September, he mocked his brother Jason Kelce for joking that he “100 per cent” believed his younger sibling was dating Swift.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” Kelce said. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that.”

He also noted that he was still open to pursuing a relationship with Swift, revealing that he subtly asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Back in July, Kelce first confessed that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number by giving her a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his brother on their podcast.

“So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”