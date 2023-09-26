The View host calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumours a ‘PR stunt’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The View co-host Sarah Haines has shared her unfiltered opinions on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumours, claiming their rumoured relationship is nothing more than a “PR stunt”.

During an episode of the Behind the Table podcast, which aired on 25 September, Haines and executive producer Brian Teta revealed to listeners that she and her fellow co-hosts were “having a disagreement” on what current topics should be discussed on the show.

The talk show host, 46, admitted that she was “upset” with Teta over his “annoying” demand that The View stars discuss Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game during the chat show. However, Haines explained it was because she isn’t buying Swift’s rumoured romance with the NFL star.

“I can usually find something, but I’ll let you know when I don’t care. This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I’m just not that interested in it, because it feels like you’re giving air to a publicity stunt,” she said on the podcast.

“She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get. Like, she’s good. We’re good,” Haines added. Still, Teta argued that Haines had “an opinion that would’ve been interesting to hear on television.”

Haines doubled down on her comments when she revealed that her reason not to discuss the Swift and Kelce frenzy was partly because of the potential backlash from Swifties, the pop star’s devoted fanbase.

“The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive. They come for you if you even allude to them,” the broadcast journalist explained. “I don’t like to put negative energy out there. I don’t care who she dates, but it’s not because I’m a bad person.”

Teta explained that he wanted the panelists to share their two cents because “the entire world [was] talking” about the Grammy winner and the football star, and that it was newsworthy.

While Haines noted that co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was excited to dive into the rumours, The View stars Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin were not so keen on the idea. “So Alyssa and I carry the ball,” Haines continued, describing how she believed the segment would have gone down. “Alyssa says something, and then I say: ‘I’m really not interested in who Taylor Swift dates. It’s a PR stunt.’ What are we going to do with the next three and a half minutes?”

Teta chimed in: “Moral of the story is everyone doesn’t always agree, and I made the decision not to do the topic because several of you felt this way, but I felt there’s a public interest.”

“You have an opinion, it might not be an opinion that people agree with, it might not be the most positive opinion in the world, but that’s OK, you do you,” he added.

After rumours swirled surrounding the pop star and NFL tight end, Swift shocked fans everywhere when she took Kelce up on his invite to see him “rock the stage at Arrowhead” for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The 12-time Grammy winner was seen cheering for the football star in Kelce’s box seats, where she sat next to his mother, Donna Kelce. Following the game, the pair were seen driving off in a convertible, before reportedly renting out an entire restuarant for a post-game celebration.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment.