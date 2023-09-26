Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift once complained that men never do “anything crazy” to get her attention - that is, before Travis Kelce’s big romantic gesture.

In a resurfaced interview with Extra from 2012, the now 33-year-old musician joked that she expects the bare minimum after years of being let down by her male suitors. When asked what the craziest thing a man has done to get her attention, Swift replied: “Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention.”

“I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything,” she continued. “Which is good, so it’s, like, easier. The bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy.”

“I’ll be like: ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!’” Swift joked.

While that may have been the case for the “Shake It Off” singer - who had previously dated John Mayer, Joe Jonas, and Jake Gyllenhaal at the time - it seems that the lack of romantic gestures in Swift’s love life has finally run its course.

The Grammy winner is currently linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Back in July, the 33-year-old NFL star tried to get Swift’s attention when he made a friendship bracelet for her - in line with Swiftie tradition - with his phone number on it. However, he revealed that he was unable to give the bracelet to Swift after attending one of her Eras Tour stops.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

It seemed that Swift caught wind of Kelce’s attempted romantic gesture, when it was rumoured two months later that the pair had hung out in New York City. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told The Messenger on 12 September. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

While other sources have maintained that the two are not officially dating, Swift appeared to confirm that she and Kelce are getting to know each other when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on 24 September.

The “Bad Blood” singer was spotted enthusiastically cheering on the NFL star from the box seats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Not only was Swift seen chatting to Kelce’s mother, Donna, but she also seemed to immerse herself in the game, shouting “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving the stadium together in Kelce’s convertible and reportedly rented out the Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City for a private, post-game celebration. “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis,” a witness told Entertainment Tonight. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 am.”

Most recently, Swift was romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Their short-lived romance reportedly ended in June, following Swift’s breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

Meanwhile, Kelce was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022.