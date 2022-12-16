Former Miss America wears gown featuring past winners before crowning 2023 successor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2022 Miss America winner Emma Broyles wore a gown featuring past winners on it at Thursday’s competition where she crowned her 2023 successor, Grace Stanke.

Broyles, who won the Miss America crown in December 2021, appeared on stage at this year’s competition in her crown and a large dress, designed by Viper Apparel and Project Runway alum Aaaron Michael.

The white V-neck gown also had a special meaning attached to it, as the outfit’s skirt featured pictures of former Miss America winners.

After the event’s host Laura Rutledge introduced Broyles, the Miss Alaska winner called the dress “a beautiful gesture”.

“We couldn’t be here as an organisation without them,” she said of the past winners, via People.

During other events outside of the competition, Viper Apparel also put the ensemble, titled the “Miss America Dress”, on display. The brand took to Instagram on Thursday to share videos and photos of the dress, as some of the former winners signed their names next to the pictures of their faces.

“Seeing everyone’s reactions and watching the lovely forever Miss Americas sign the gown was an amazing experience,” the caption reads. “Thank you to everyone that stopped by today!”

On her own Instagram, Broyles shared photos of herself in the dress and acknowledged how grateful she was to wear it.

“Honoured to represent every woman who has held the title of Miss America with this beautiful gown designed by @realaaronmichael,” she wrote in the caption.

At the end of the competition, Broyles made another appearance on stage to crown Stanke with her new title and give the 2023 Miss America winner her own sash and tiara.

Following her big win, the 20-year-old spoke to E! News and shared her candid thoughts about enjoying her life to the fullest.

“I think every moment of every day when I am just living my best life,” Stanke said. “There’s something powerful about living in the moment, being present, connecting with people and understanding who I’m with. And that’s one of the things I’m most excited for as Miss America—to meet people all across the country and just hear stories and share stories.”

The Miss Wisconsin winner also shared her advice for women who have the same career goals as her, with the pageant winner encouraging them to be proud of who they are.

“Smile, stand up tall. I’m 5’11,” she said. “I’m a physically large human being and I wear heels and you can do it too. There’s something about wearing heels. There’s something about embracing the femininity and growing up and understanding who you are and embracing yourself.”