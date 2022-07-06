Emma Corrin has spoken candidly about their gender and sexuality in a new interview for Vogue’s August cover story.

The 26-year-old actor came out as queer and nonbinary in July 2021 when they changed their preferred pronouns on Instagram to read she/they. Three months prior, The Crown star also posted a photo of themself modelling a wedding dress, which they captioned: “Ur fave queer bride”.

Now, Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, has explained to Vogue how their gender and sexuality is fluid.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they said, “and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” the Golden Globe winner added.

Last July, Corrin posted a picture of themself to Instagram wearing a chest binder, along with a caption advocating for safe binding practices. While the actor told Vogue that posting anything to Instagram about gender identity can be “really scary,” Corrin believes that social media helps them in building a queer and trans community. “If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important - and I met some incredible people through it,” they said.

When it comes to their sexuality, Corrin explained they don’t place limits on who they’re attracted to, simply saying: “I like people.”

However, their journey hasn’t been without its complexities, as the actor admitted they’ve occasionally felt “intense pressure” to justify their LGBTQ+ identity.

“I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy,” they said.

Corrin has previously opened up about their gender and sexuality. One month after coming out as queer last July, the actor said in an interview with ITV News that they still have a “long way to go” in their journey.

“I think visibility is key with these things,” they said back in August. “I’ve felt it, because my journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think that we are so used to defining ourselves, and that’s the way, sadly, society works, within these binaries.”

They added: “It’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”