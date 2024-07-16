Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John

Support truly

Emma Roberts has announced her engagement.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16 to share a photo of her hugging her boyfriend of the last two years, Cody John, while wearing an engagement ring. “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” she captioned her post.

The American Horror Story star’s caption was a nod to when her mother Kelly Cunningham posted a photo of her three-year-old son, Rhodes, without asking for her permission.

The photo featured the child standing in a pile of leaves, facing the camera, revealing his entire face. “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” Roberts wrote at the time, reposting the photograph.

Cunningham later poked fun at her daughter’s message on her own account, writing: “The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche.”

Her mother even agreed that it was a good idea for Roberts to post about the engagement quickly, as she wrote in the comments that she was likely going to reveal the secret on accident if she had waited.

“Lol!!!! Good thinking!! Loose lips sink ships! I love you! Congratulations!!! Xo mama,” her mother commented alongside numerous emojis.

Other commenters also went on to express their congratulations for the couple.

“Congrats!!!!!!!” Lindsay Lohan commented.

“Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!” Lea Michele wrote in the comments.

Britt Robertson wrote: “Yesssssssss!!!! Love this for you both! Congrats cuties!!”

Roberts and John went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2020. Prior to their relationship, she was dating her son’s father, Garrett Hedlund, for almost three years.

Most of the Space Cadet actress’s relationships over the years have been private. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2019, she explained why she preferred to keep her relationships out of the spotlight.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” she told the outlet. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.”

“Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

However, the actress recently revealed why she once took back a gift that she gave to a former partner.

The 33-year-old actor shared the memory about her ex during a recent video tour of her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest. While giving a tour of her TV room, which she said she and her family “spend the most time” in, she pointed out a bookshelf behind her couch.

After she showcased some random items on the shelves, she then turned her attention towards the books, including a novel by Charles Portis, Norwood.

“This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex,” Roberts said while holding the book, which only featured the book name and author on its cover. “But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it.”