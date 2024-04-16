Emma Roberts reveals why she once took back a gift she gave to an ex

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Roberts has revealed why she once took back a gift that she gave to a former partner.

The 33-year-old actor shared the memory about her ex during a recent video tour of her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest. While giving a tour of her TV room, which she said she and her family “spend the most time” in, she directed her attention towards a bookshelf behind her couch.

After she showcased some of the dolls on her shelf, she then looked at some of the books, including a novel by Charles Portis, Norwood. She then shared that while the novel didn’t initially belong to her, she found a reason to get it back.

“This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex,” Roberts said while holding the book, which only featured the book name and author over the white cover. “But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it.”

Although it’s not clear what specific copy Roberts has, it appears she has the first edition of Norwood, which is listed as a rare find on Etsy. It is currently being listed for $4,500. The book cover also features a blue and red graphic of a globe, in between the novel title and the author’s name.

Aside from Etsy, the book – which was published in 1966 – is also being sold on Amazon. While it’s less than $10 for either the paperback or kindle version of Norwood, the starting cost for the hardcover version is $180.

While Roberts didn’t specify who she initially gave the book to, she’s currently dating actor Cody John, who she went Instagram official with in August 2022. Before John, she dated actor Garrett Hedlund for nearly three years. The former couple also share a three-year-old son, Rhodes.

Throughout her public career, the American Horror Story star has kept most of her relationships out of the spotlight. During an interview withCosmopolitan in 2019, Roberts explained why she’s so private about who she’s dating.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.” she said.

The Scream Queens star went on to detail why dating in the public eye has been tricky for her, adding: “Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

While Roberts doesn’t discuss her exes, she appears to be on good terms with her son’s father. Back in May 2022, Hedlund gave Roberts a sweet handwritten note in honour of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” he wrote in the note, which was shared in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2022. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night.”