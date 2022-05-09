Garrett Hedlund shares touching handwritten note to ex Emma Roberts on Mother’s Day

Garrett Hedlund has shared the handwritten letter he wrote to his ex-girlfriend, Emma Roberts, in honour of Mother’s Day, where he acknowledged how much he appreciates her.

The 37-year-old actor praised Roberts, who he shares his 17-month-old son Rhodes with, in a recent Instagram post, which included a photo of his letter. In his note, Hedlund thanked the Scream Queens star for giving him “a gift who never ceases to melt [their] hearts,” seemingly referencing Rhodes.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!,” the letter reads. “You gave us a gift that never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.”

In the comments, fans applauded Hedlund for sharing his letter and for saying such kind words to his former partner and fellow co-parent.

“This is how fathers should behave toward their children’s mothers,” one wrote. “So beautiful.”

“What a lovely message and all the more special because it was handwritten,” another wrote. “God bless your family of three.”

A third Instagram user wrote: “You write really nice messages Garrett, they sound poetic.”

Hedlund and Roberts started dating in 209. However, reports that they were no together first started circulating last January. Multiple sources had confirmed to People that the former couple had been “trying their best to co-parent” but it was “hard”.

Although neither of them have spoken about the split publicly, when Roberts was asked about her and Hedlund’s relationship during an interview with Tatler last January, she chose not to comment. Instead, she noted how she was at a place where she liked who she was “more than [she] ever” had before.

‘I’m at a place where I can say, “I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,”’ she explained. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”