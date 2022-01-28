Emma Roberts has opened up about how she wants to raise her 13-month-old son, Rhodes.

Speaking to Tatler on January 28, Roberts, 30, explained that she thinks about how she can help her son become the “utmost gentleman”.

“I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life,” she said. “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man.”

“I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me,” she added.

The Scream Queens star shares Rhodes with her partner, Garrett Hedlund, 37. However, a source confirmed to People on January 21 that the couple has called it quits.

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” the source said.

When asked about her and Hedlund’s relationship during her interview with Tatler, she chose not to comment on it.

“I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,’” she explained. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

This isn’t the first time that Roberts has shared details about her family. Speaking to People this past July, she noted how “eye-opening” it was to become a mother.

“Where before, I’m operating in the world on my own and I’m just kind of thinking about what’s right for me,” she said. “And when you have a kid, it’s like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What’s the world going to look like.”

In an interview with Jamie Lee Curtis for cosmetics site and store, Violet Grey, Roberts was asked what she wished someone had told her about motherhood.

“It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” Roberts said. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”