Emma Stone applies to be a contestant on Jeopardy! every year

Emma Stone has admitted one of her life-long goals is to be on Jeopardy!

During Thursday 11 January’s episode of Variety ‘s Awards Circuit podcast, the actress revealed that not only is the show her favourite, but that she consistently applies to be a contestant every year.

“That’s my dream … I apply every June,” she said on the podcast, which also featured Clayton Davis, Jenelle Riley, Jazz Tangcay, and Michael Schneider. All of the attendees were surprised to hear that Stone was never even accepted to be a contestant on the celebrity version of the quiz show, which is known for using easier questions and raising money for charity instead of giving out cash prizes.

But even if the Poor Things actress did receive an offer to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy!, she said it wasn’t good enough. “I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!” she said on the podcast. “I really want to earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!”

She continued to say that, although she has taken the qualification test many times, the test does not provide any type of results.

“You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did,” Stone said. “They just say: ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show.”

Despite never being asked to be a contestant, the Easy A actress is still convinced that she is capable of doing it and performing well. “I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” Stone revealed. “I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

The quiz show is currently in its 40th season and is one of the longest running game shows on television. For years, the hosting duties were split between one of the show’s most successful contestants, Ken Jennings, and former The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik.

However, Bialik announced last month on social media that she was asked to no longer host.

The Big Bang Theory actor, whose stint as presenter earned her an Emmy nomination this year, wrote on Instagram: “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” she added. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey, and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favourite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Recently, Stone went up against Jennifer Lawrence on Sunday 7 January for a Golden Globe in the category “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” for Stone’s role in Poor Things and Lawrence’s role in No Hard Feelings.

Right before the winner was announced, Lawrence mouthed: “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” But when Stone’s name was called for the winner in that category, Lawrence couldn’t contain her excitement. The Silver Linings Playbook star seemed unphased by her loss, directing her appreciation immediately to Stone.