Jennifer Lawrence has perfect reaction to Emma Stone’s Golden Globe win

Viewers are praising Jennifer Lawrence’s sweet reaction to Emma Stone winning at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The No Hard Feelings actress and the Poor Things lead were both nominated for “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” this year. Both A-listers showed up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January for the 81st annual awards ceremony.

Right before the winner was announced, Lawrence mouthed: “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” But when Stone’s name was called for the winner in that category, Lawrence couldn’t contain her excitement. The Silver Linings Playbook star seemed unphased by her loss, directing her appreciation immediately to Stone.

Obsessed fans caught the poignant moment on video, posting it to X, formerly known as Twitter, to fawn over the supportive friendship.

The social media account Film Updates (@filmleclerc) showed Lawrence immediately screaming and throwing her hands in the air, celebrating the La La Land favourite.

“Jennifer’s reaction to Emma winning means everything to me omg,” the caption read.

Other X users shared how they thought the moment was “everything” too.

One woman wrote: “Jennifer Lawrence threatening to leave if she lost and then immediately jumping up and screaming MOTHER when Emma Stone won I love her.”

“Reminder that Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are Oscar for best actress WINNERS. Only real recognises real,” another commented.

An enamored viewer added: “Imagine Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence co-hosting an award show ceremony.”

Stone also received the award for “Best Actress in a Drama TV Series” because of her performance in The Curse.

For more moments from the night, follow our live updates for the 2024 Golden Globes.