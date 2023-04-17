Emma Watson praised by fans for ‘rare and wonderful’ celebration of ageing process

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Watson has been branded a “great inspiration” by fans for her positive attitude towards ageing.

Over the weekend, the Little Women star marked her 33rd birthday on Saturday (15 April) by sharing a rare personal post to Instagram.

“This is 33. Holy Moly,” Watson wrote on Sunday (16 April), before explaining both the difficulties and accomplishments she has experienced in the past year.

Detailing her personal milestones, the Harry Potter actor added that “today I feel [butterfly emoji],” leaving fans in no doubt that she is in a good place.

“Getting older is a gift. It is a rare and wonderful thing to see someone do it so thoughtfully,” one follower wrote, with other Instagram users praising Watson for celebrating the process of ageing.

“We only get one go around, and it sounds like you’re making the most of it. Your list is inspiring me to [make] one when I turn 40 next year,” said one fan.

“You are a great inspiration for me, and many others,” wrote another.

Despite admitting that she has felt “really sad and really p***ed off about a lot of things,” Watson wrote in her post that, over the course of the year, she has “learnt more about love and being a woman.”

Singling out the role of her friends in her own self-development, she added: “Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now.”

Her comments add to the ongoing celebrity discourse around women ageing, with Julia Fox being praised in November for saying that ageing is “sexy”.

The Uncut Gems star claimed she would “sue” if she sees more products with anti-ageing claims on the label, saying on TikTok: “I’m going to sue because I’m going to age regardless of if I put that f***ing US$500 serum on my face, and you all f***ing know it!”

“We know it so let’s stop lying to ourselves, getting old is f***ing hot, OK? It is sexy. It is probably the sexiest time in life, actually, because being pretty and hot in your twenties if the f***ing trenches, OK? And I’m not going back there.”