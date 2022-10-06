Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank from online trolls criticising her pregnancy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmy Rossum is defending Hilary Swank from online trolls after some went after Swank for her pregnancy.

The 48-year-old actor, who announced on Good Morning America on Wedneday that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins, shared a video of herself pointing at her baby bump on Instagram that same day.

In the comments on this post, one critic said of the Million Dollar Baby star: “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD? Gonna be in your 70’s when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.”

Rossum stepped in to defend the Swank with a short response: “Gfy,” which is the abbreviation for “go f*** yourself.”

Many Instagram users then responded to Rossum and praised her for hitting back at the troll.

“Exactly what Fiona would say and I’m HERE FOR IT,” one person wrote, referring to Rossum’s character in the show Shameless, which she starred in for nine seasons.

“I agree.. double that GFY !!!!!!!!!!,” another added.

In her announcement on GMA, Swank expressed how it “was so nice to be able to talk” about and “share” her pregnancy.

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” she said.

That same day, Swank also made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared that she was in her second trimester and “feeling great right now”.

She also revealed that while the cast of her new show, Alaska Daily, didn’t know about her pregnancy until after her appearance on GMA, she did make some changes to her character’s outfits.

“But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” she recalled. “And [they] came and said: ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said: ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like: ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.”

On the phenomenon of being pregnant with two babies, the actor said: “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”