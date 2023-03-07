6 jobs you need to do in the garden this spring, according to experts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the garden coming to life and a spring in your step, now’s the time to show your outdoor space a little love and affection.

“Springtime is, without doubt, my favourite time of year,” says award-winning landscaper Mark Gregory, MD of Landform Consultants and designer of The Savills Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

“The days are getting longer, lighter and brighter, and there’s a scent in the air that brings a smile to my face,” says Gregory. “It’s a new season, the plant world is waking up and that wakes me up.

“It’s a busy time, but it’s a hopeful and exciting one, and I can’t wait to get cracking.”

So, what are you waiting for? Here, experts share their top tips on the jobs to tackle in your garden now spring is finally here…

1. Last chance for bare root specimens

“March is the last opportunity to plant bare root shrubs and trees,” notes Gregory. “Planting bare root is a good idea, as often the root mass is greater, especially for trees, which gives them a head start over potted specimens.”

He says they are also lighter, so cheaper to transport. While the absence of a plastic pot means they are better for the environment.

2. Get a head-start on early veg crops

“I have very clear memories of helping Grandad plant the early potatoes – now is the time to do it,” advises Gregory. “Either in trenches, if you’ve got the space, or we use the large tree and shrub pots, which are difficult to recycle, but perfect for a bumper crop of spuds.

“The black pots soak up the spring sunshine, warming the soil, and giving the spuds a great head start.”

3. Consider not mowing your lawn

As Gregory points out, when our lawns start to wake up, there’s a very real itch to get out and give them a trim. Aside from tidying up edges and reseeding bare patches, he suggests leaving lawns alone.

“We’ve taken part in No Mow May for the past few years, and have witnessed first-hand the hugely positive effect that it’s had in our garden,” says Gregory.

“Not only do I love watching the wind rippling through the grass, but the flood of flowers that spring up are a feast for the eyes, as well as those all-important pollinators.”

4. Give weeds a chance

As the soil warms up, and the first shoots of your favourite flowers start to tentatively show themselves, Gregory says they will inevitably be joined by some less favoured companions, weeds.

“As a child, I spent a lot of time on my hands and knees, earning pocket money for keeping the borders and veg patch weed-free. Now, my approach has changed. I don’t let perennial weeds take over, but I do allow some to stay. After all, I believe weeds can be the guardians of the garden, and their benefits outweigh their drawbacks.”

In fact, Gregory is such a supporter, he’s included them in his last two Chelsea gardens, and they’ll be in The Savills Garden this year, too.

5. Design your beds and borders

“Spring is the ideal time to get your beds and borders in shape for the warmer months,” says Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies.

“Once you’ve removed weeds, the next step is to trim back any winter flowering plants, such as Cornus and Salix, where blooms have started to fade – and prune summer flowering shrubs, such as Buddleia, Lavatera and hardy fuchsias, to allow room for new growth.”

Eyles suggests pruning early spring shrubs once flowering has finished, as this will keep beds and borders tidy. Wisteria can be pruned to encourage strong flower buds, by cutting side shoots back to just a few buds.

To give your garden structure, Eyles recommends planting new container-grown shrubs, hedges, and trees in spring. You should also tend to evergreen trees, shrubs and hedges, by feeding them with a slow-release general-purpose fertiliser, lightly forked into your borders.

6. Plant bulbs for summer colour

One of the most enjoyable spring gardening jobs is undoubtedly planting, says Eyles. Opt for plants that can be grown quickly in warmer soil, for earlier blooms.

“Summer flowering bulbs, such as dahlias, lilies and gladioli, can be planted in spring for a burst of colour and fragrance in the summer months,” says Eyles. “Begonia corms can also be planted in containers now for early summer colour.

“Hardy annuals, such as love-in-a-mist or English marigold, can be sown directly into borders now, for a wonderful flower display later in the year – now is also the perfect time to plant new roses.”

Eyles recommends David Austin English Roses for a blooming summer display: “Just ensure you prune existing rose bushes back hard, before the new season leaves begin to unfurl.”