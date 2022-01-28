Where to find the newest cut-out dress trend from Euphoria

It wouldn’t be a new season of Euphoria if the show wasn’t already setting style trends for 2022. Season two of the HBO hit drama series Euphoria premiered earlier this month and a whopping 2.4 million viewers tuned in , marking a performance high for any HBO series.

It isn’t just the drama that fans are tuning in for, it’s also the show’s endless fashion looks. Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, is arguably the coolest girl on Euphoria and now viewers are wondering where they can find her now iconic black cut-out dress from the season premiere.

In the New Year’s Eve-themed episode, Maddy wears the Damien Black Mini Dress and Damien Gloves from AKNA , both of which are now sold out. It’s no surprise that trend-setting Maddy has already caused the exact look to sell out in stores, considering her I.AM.GIA set from season one was one of the most popular looks of 2019.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the newest cut-out dress trend. Megan Fox stunned in Mugler from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection when she and new fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended the Billboard Music Awards in 2021. Kendall Jenner also rocked the look when wore a cut-out dress from MÔNOT’s SS22 collection to a friend’s wedding.