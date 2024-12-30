Europe hopping on Celebrity Cruises

Aboard Celebrity Cruises, the journey is as important as the destination.

The holiday starts as soon as you step on the ship. The echo of the ship’s horn resonates the beginning of a premium adventure at sea that sparks curiosity, exceeds expectations and offers experiences that you will not find anywhere else.

What sets Celebrity apart from the crowd is its meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful service that gives the intimate feel of a small ship and yet while delivering a world of entertainment that rivals the largest vessels.

Setting sail on its impressive fleet promises an exceptional travel experience filled with rich cultural exploration, culinary delights and new skills to keep you busy from AM to PM – be it through cooking classes, wine tasting or workshops. And that’s all without even disembarking. The epitome of premium travel with its “Nothing Comes Close” mantra, Celebrity Cruises takes elevated cruising to a whole new level.

( Celebrity Cruises )

The activities run around the clock, from immersive performances set to the soundtrack of a full symphony orchestra to aerial acrobatics. Fitness enthusiasts can try their hand at one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, Pickleball, played on open-air courts or find a natural talent in archery. No trip to the Fitness Center is complete without a visit to the onboard spa where you can indulge in one of the 120 treatments on offer.

The experience is defined by its world-class cuisine, whipped up by renowned chefs including New York’s Daniel Boulud. On its Edge Series ships, there are as many as 32 restaurants, bars and lounges to satisfy your every craving with food from around the globe. The dishes are paired with cocktails by creative mixologists taking inspiration from the cities visited or wine selected by expert sommeliers. The cruise line has the most awarded wine collection at sea, receiving more than 136 awards over 12 consecutive years.

With Celebrity Cruises, there are routes on all four corners of the globe - in over 300 destinations in 79 countries and across the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Asia, and more with itineraries for all interests. Whether you are looking to explore or restore, recharge your batteries or discover unchartered territory, cruising makes it possible to combine both in one unforgettable holiday experience and wake up in a fascinating new destination every morning. Celebrity Cruises push the boundaries of leisure travel.

European sailings

Sintra and Pena Palace, Portugal ( Celebrity Cruises )

No flying necessary, Celebrity Cruises has roundtrip routes from Southampton, where travellers can experience a variety of exciting four-to-13-night sailings with visits including city breaks in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Portugal, Spain and Canary Islands.

Visit Celebrity Cruises to book now

Fort Lauderdale, Florida ( Celebrity Cruises )

During the 12-night Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle cruise, guests will revel in the region’s breathtaking natural beauty in a one-in-a-lifetime experience to the Land of the Midnight Sun where in summer, the sun never sets. For the warm weather type of traveller, one-way journeys can transport you to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale by way of the Azores.

Visit Celebrity Cruises to book now

Santorini, Greece ( Celebrity Cruises )

Broadening the horizons, there are departure ports across the Continent too – Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona and Rome included. The Med is one of the most popular routes that will have you partying in the glamorous beach clubs of Mykonos one day and in awe of the whitewashed village of Oia in Santorini the next. Discover the archaeological site of Pompeii or take a ferry from Naples to the upscale island of Capri with jaw-dropping views and designer shopping.

Visit Celebrity Cruises to book now

Discover the full range of cruises available on Celebritycruises.com.