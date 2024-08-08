Support truly

Eva Mendes has expressed her gratitude to NBC, after the network avoided broadcasting the faces of her and Ryan Gosling’s children when they attended the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on August 7 to share a photo of herself in Paris, as she was looking out the window of her hotel, with the Eiffel Tower spotted in the background. In the caption, she described one of the reasons why she doesn’t like being in the public eye.

“Morning in Paris. Sleep marks and all,” the Hitch star wrote. “The minute I see photographers when I’m out, my guard and my wall goes up. So I wanted to share this.”

However, multiple people in the comments hit back at her remark, noting that the Olympics is a “high profile” event where celebrities are constantly documented in the stands. One fan also shared their hope that Mendes, Gosling, and their two daughters – Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight – could find a place where they can have “a regular old family” hang out.

In response, Mendes acknowledged how respectful NBC was to her family, since the network didn’t show Amada and Esmeralda’s faces when broadcasting the celebrity couple’s appearance at the Olympics on August 4.

“They were great about not posing the kids so I’m a grateful mama bear,” she wrote. “Thx for a loving comment. Sending it right back !”

When another person in the comments told Mendes that she has to “expect” to be captured by the paparazzi – given her celebrity status – she hit back, explaining how she protects herself when in the public eye.

“I’m not saying I don’t expect it – I’m saying I put a guard up. Which I’m happy to do. I like that I don’t parade out there,” the actor wrote. “But I feel like I can let my guard down on my page. Hence my post.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 4, the famous couple and their children made a rare public appearance at the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle. The event saw Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl win gold, with an overall score of 90.09 percent. During the competition, Gosling opted for a white tank top, red flannel, brown sunglasses, and a white cap with the Paris Olympics logo on it. His partner wore a navy blue dress, beige sunglasses, and a large sun hat.

Gosling and Mendes’ day out in Paris continued after the dressage event as they then made their way to the women’s gymnastics uneven bars final. NBC’s broadcast of the event captured the pair in the stands, as Gosling wrapped his arm around Mendes’ shoulders. The couple also watched the competition – which saw Team USA gymnast Suni Lee win the bronze – while wearing sunglasses, with the Barbie star swapping his white Olympics cap for a green one.

open image in gallery Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the Paris Olympics Equestrian on August 4 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Mendes has previously opened up about taking a step back from Hollywood, as she’s continued to keep her relationship of over a decade out of the spotlight. During an appearance on Today in March, she reflected on her decision to stop acting, so she could focus on raising her and The Notebook star’s children.

“It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like: ‘If I could have this time with my children,’” she said, before noting that she still works, she just “didn’t act” anymore. “Because acting takes you on location, it keeps you away.”

While Mendes acknowledged that she and her partner both have their own careers, her work-from-home schedule gives Gosling the opportunity to act.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like: ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here,’” she explained. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”